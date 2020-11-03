Work Has Already Begun on the Next Season of Star Trek: Discovery

An excuse to post Michelle Yeoh vamping it up for the camera? In this economy? I’ll take it. Image : CBS

The new Resident Evil movie finds its chief of police. The original orphan herself is back, somehow, for a prequel to the 2009 horror film. Danielle Harris teases her Final Girl teamup movie. Plus, Neil Marshall returns to horror, and what could happen to Halloween beyond David Gordon Green’s trilogy. To me, my spoilers!



Orphan: First Kill

Variety reports 23-year old Isabelle Fuhrman will reprise her role as Esther for a prequel to the 2009 film, Orphan. How is that even possible, you ask? Deadline explains through “a combination of forced perspective shooting and a world-class makeup team.” The outlet additionally reports Julia Stiles has also boarded the project in a currently undisclosed role.

Resident Evil

According to Deadline, Donal Logue has joined the cast of Sony’s Resident Evil prequel as the corrupt, Harvey Bullock-esque Chief of Raccoon City Police Department, Brian Irons, first introduced in Resident Evil 2. Chad Rook (The Flash) and Lily Gao (The Handmaid’s Tale) also have been cast in undisclosed supporting roles.

The Lair

Screen Daily reports Neil Marshall will make his return to the horror genre with The Lair. Produced by the Highland Film Group, the story focuses on “a downed Royal Air Force pilot who escapes a terrifying bunker in Afghanistan containing mutant man-made biological weapons” before he “unwittingly brings the creatures back to a US Army base.”

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2

In conversation with Decider, Zoe Colletti stated she’s, well, “in the dark” about the upcoming Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark sequel.

Honestly, I’m in the dark a little bit, as much as everybody else is. I know it’s been cleared to be written, and is in pre-production. But other than that, I don’t really know that much about it. I’m assuming I’m going to hear some more stuff about it once the whole industry is fully back in bling. But as of right now, I know as much as all the other folks do. That’s what I’m reading as well. Unfortunately for me!

Sequel

In conversation with Instinct Magazine, Danielle Harris described her film Sequel as “the ultimate Final Girl horror film.”

I’ve directed a film in the past, but now I’m directing a horror film that is the ultimate Final Girl horror film. It’s about Final Girls who have survived mass murders in rural areas who are going to come together for [the ultimate battle]. The girls are written — it’s fire. Imagine if all of horror’s Final Girls got together? Imagine if Heather Langenkamp was in a movie with other Final Girls? [That’s what this is.]

Shazam: Fury of the Gods

Jack Dylan Grazer told told Collider he “can’t wait” to play Freddie Freeman again in Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

I’m so happy about [the sequel]. He was so fun to play. Freddy Freeman was just such a ball to play. We did a press tour and went to Miami to watch it, and I walked out of the theater saying, ‘I wanna play Freddy again.’ He’s so fun. I can’t wait. It’s really exciting. It feels so good.

Army of the Dead

According to Garret Dillahunt, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead has “different” and “refreshing” ideas about zombies.

It’s real different. I’m excited to see [Army of the Dead], too. To have different ideas about zombies, which is refreshing, I think, in a lot of ways. And I know I have to keep this so vague, I’m sorry. I don’t know when the thing’s coming out now. Sometime next year.

[Comic Book]

Halloween Kills/Halloween Ends

Speaking with Comic Book, producer Ryan Freimann stated he has “not thought that far ahead” when asked what’s next for the Halloween franchise following the current David Gordon Green trilogy.

I have not thought that far ahead. Right now, we’re in the midst of what we see as the [director] David Gordon Green trilogy. And the story, like with the Rob Zombie films, it had these little offshoots. They had done Halloween III: Season of the Witch way back then, so it’s like we’re living in the moment with these films that are successful, and we’ll see where it goes from there. I hope there is a theatrical experience. The future is still in place, but for right now, yes. It just speaks to me and Malek [Akkad].

What Lies Below

Mena Suvari’s daughter (Ema Horvath) discovers her mother’s “too perfect to be true” finance (Trey Tucker) is secret a human-lamprey hybrid in the trailer for What Lies Below.

Sweet Tooth

Deadline reports Aliza Vellani has been promoted to series regular on the upcoming Sweet Tooth television adaptation at Netflix. Vellani plays Rani Singh, “the warm and loving wife of Dr. Singh, who must find her fortitude to survive in a post-pandemic world.”

The Walking Dead Holiday Special

AMC has announced a Walking Dead Holiday Special, Sunday December 13 on AMC+. Regrettably, the special will not be a holiday-themed episode of the series proper, but instead “a virtual get-together featuring fan-favorite cast members and Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick.” [Comic Book]

Star Trek: Discovery

Finally, production has begun on the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Here’s a mostly hairless Doug Jones to celebrate.

