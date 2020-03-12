WonderCon 2020 Has Been Postponed But No Decision Has Been Made on Comic-Con [UPDATED]

No cosplay outside the Anaheim Convention Center this year as WonderCon 2020 has been postponed. Photo : Kevork Djansezian ( Getty Images )

WonderCon 2020, set to take place April 10-12 in Anaheim, CA, has been postponed.

“To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of covid-19, the California Department of Public Health announced a recommendation that gatherings and events of more than 250 people should either be postponed or canceled. Comic-Con (organizer of WonderCon) will abide by this recommendation. Therefore WonderCon Anaheim, scheduled for April 10-12, 2020 in Anaheim, California, will be postponed until a later date. We will begin processing refunds in the coming days,” read a statement posted on WonderCon’s official website.

Advertisement

The news comes mere hours after the convention company, which also runs Comic-Con International in San Diego, assured fans that the convention would go on as planned. But that was before the Department of Public Health issued the ban on large gatherings, which was endorsed by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been following the news for the last week, though. Innumerable large gatherings such as conferences and events have been canceled, including professional sports and even the release dates of major movies. Everyone is falling in line to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

With WonderCon now off the schedule, eyes will turn to SDCC. “We continue to work closely with officials in San Diego and at this time no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con slated to take place this summer; July 23-26, 2020,” read the statement. “We urge everyone to follow the recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and your local health officials.”

Advertisement

As for when WonderCon could be rescheduled for, spokespeople for the company told io9 that the situation was still too fluid to give an answer to that. They also explained it couldn’t be combined with Comic-Con, since Comic-Con is already so full and sold out, and they have no timetable on when there will be further news or a decision made about Comic-Con.

Advertisement

This story has been updated to add the comments and clarifications from the Comic-Con spokespeople.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.