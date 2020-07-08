Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins Teases Some Potential Spinoff Plans

The Amazons ride—not to war, but to competition. Image : Warner Bros.

Janelle Monáe has set her sights on joining the X-Men. Milla Jovovich has two, slightly smaller swords in our latest look at Monster Hunter. A bumped up season two budget for The Boys means a new short film is on the way. Plus, the next Brainwave debuts on Stargirl, The 100 spinoff gets a title, and Hilary Swank heads to Mars for Netflix. Spoilers get!

Wonder Woman 1984

Empire has dropped a new picture of a young Diana competing in the Amazon games, as well as a few choice comments from director Patty Jenkins about her hopes for potential spinoffs about Paradise Island—including a potential animated series about the Amazons, as well as a spinoff film that is “part of the in-world story of Wonder Woman:”

You’re enjoying the movie you’re making and also reflecting on what could be different or better in the [real] world. And therefore what story you want to tell. That’s the greatest thing to me about superhero stories. You’re able to have a dialogue about what a hero would be right now. So yes, I have ideas for what I’d like to say, and Gal does too.

Black Panther 2

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Janelle Monáe stated she’s interested in playing Storm of the X-Men — preferably in Black Panther 2, if possible.

I definitely have thrown it out there. One of my dreams has always been to play Storm. I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that. A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Also speaking with Empire, director Colin Trevorrow discussed resuming production on a sixth Jurassic Park movie during a global pandemic.

For many of us, Dominion was already the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown. The shooting schedule really worked to our advantage – the first four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them. So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline. The hard part will be constructing a creative environment within all the precautions. Once the cameras roll, we have to forget our world and live in the world of the movie. That may take some practice.

Saint Maud

Bloody-Disgusting confirms Saint Maud has been pulled from its July 17 release date, just as it was last April. No new release date has been given.

Host

Host, a Zoom-themed horror film shot entirely in quarantine will premiere on Shudder July 30 . The story concerns “six friends who hire a medium to hold a séance over Zoom during lockdown, but they get far more than they bargain for as things quickly go wrong. When an evil spirit starts invading their homes, they begin to realize they might not survive the night.”

Monster Hunter

Empire also has a new photo of Milla Jovovich in Monster Hunter wielding the double blades from the video game franchise—a nod to Jovovich’s own playstyle in the games, apparently!

Peninsula

Graphic designer Olly Gibbs has shared his IMAX poster for the Train to Busan follow-up, Peninsula.

Volition

Bloody-Disgusting has a clip from Volition, a movie about a psychic trying to prevent his own murder which won best feature at this year’s Philip K. Dick Film Festival.

The 100: Second Dawn

In conversation with KSiteTV, executive producer Jason Rothenberg revealed The 100 prequel series is tentatively titled The 100: Second Dawn.

The title is definitely not Anaconda. That’s just the title of the [tonight’s backdoor pilot] episode. The title of the series, if it goes forward…not gonna commit 1000% to this, but the title on the series document is The 100: Second Dawn.

The Boys

Speaking with Collider, Eric Kripke revealed season two’s increased budget will lead to “larger sea mammals” for The Deep and a short film chronicling “what happened during [Billy Butcher’s] missing couple of weeks.”

It doesn’t just mean huge action scenes. It does mean some of those. We have some huge sequences. There are larger sea mammals. There is some bigger stuff for sure. But there is also a lot more intense stuff and scenes that were really difficult for the actors emotionally and require a bit more time. It’s not just the visuals that are epic; I think the emotions are a little more epic this season and that just takes some TLC with the actors.

Stargirl

Brainwave, Jr. debuts in the trailer for next week’s episode of Stargirl.

Away

Finally, Netflix has released a teaser trailer for its new series starring Hilary Swank on a mission to Mars.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.