Wonder Woman's Next Graphic Novel Is a Celebration of Real-Life Amazons

Diana's got some friends she'd like you to meet.

Wonder Woman changed comics forever when she made her debut in the pages of Sensation Comics back in the early ‘40s—and now, eight decades later, Diana’s comic adventures are bringing back an old regular to create a graphic novel celebrating the Amazon champions of the real world.



When Diana spun out of Sensation Comics and right into her very own accompanying Wonder Woman ongoing just months after her debut, every issue up until Wonder Woman #66 concluded with a backup feature called Wonder Women of History. Written from Diana’s perspective, each story examined a prominent female figure, educating audiences about their impact on history—and now the idea is returning, in the form of a new graphic novel that takes a more modern lens.

Image : DC Comics

Borrowing the same name as the old backup feature, Wonder Women of History is curated by Laurie Halse Anderson, and brings together 18 creative teams—made up of female-identifying and nonbinary writers and artists—to highlight contemporary women from politics and activism, popular culture and sports, science and industry, and other fields that “take up Wonder Woman’s iconic mantle” as champions of noble causes. Here’s the full list of featured women, and their creative teams, announced by DC Comics today:



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - written by Lilliam Rivera and drawn by Anastasia Longoria

Preview art from the graphic novel released by DC seems to hint that, just like the original backup, these stories might be framed from Diana’s perspective, so don’t expect a Wonder Woman/AOC blockbuster teamup, sadly. But it’s a cool way for DC to use Wonder Woman’s character to highlight these stories, evoking a part of her past from the earliest days of her creation.

Wonder Women of History is set to release on December 1

