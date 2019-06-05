Image: Warner Bros.

It seems Diana Prince is going to war next summer when Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters. A new poster debuted by director Patty Jenkins shows the DC superhero in a gleaming set of armor seemingly inspired by a famous comic book run.



Here’s the tweet from Jenkins, which also comes with the news that Warner Brothers is not going to have a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

Once you get past those intensely vivid 1980s colors, you see that Diana is wearing armor—and it sure looks like her most famous comic book armor, which was worn in Kingdom Come, a short but impactful ‘90s miniseries by Mark Waid and Alex Ross.

With exactly a year to go until Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters, it’s unlikely we’ll get a trailer or anything until December, as Jenkins mentioned. But this poster is extremely awesome just by itself.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens June 5, 2020.

