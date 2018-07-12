Image: Warner Bros.

Henry Cavill is still pondering what could’ve been with Man of Steel 2. Another Rob Liefeld comic hero could be coming to the big screen. Dwayne Johnson says his Black Adam won’t appear in Shazam! Plus, what’s to come on The Originals, and a tiny sneak peek at the next season of The Expanse. Spoilers, go!



Wonder Woman 1984

Watch Kristen Wiig leap into the air as Cheetah in a new set video.

Prophet

THR reports a film based on Rob Liefeld’s ‘90s comic book series Prophet is in development at Studio 8. First introduced in Youngblood, the character John Prophet is a Captain America-esque super soldier from WWII created to fight a holy war in the future. When Prophet awakes from cryosleep much earlier than anticipated, he’s forced to make a living for himself in the 1990s.

Antlers

Keri Russell (recently rumored for a Star Wars role) is in talks to star in a new a supernatural horror thriller from producers Guillermo del Toro and David Goyer. According to THR, “Russell will star as a teacher who takes an interest in a mysterious and withdrawn student. Only too late does she discover that the boy is harboring a deadly secret that is key to their town’s survival.”

Us

Tim Heidecker has joined the cast of Jordan Peele’s next film, Us, in a currently undisclosed capacity. [Variety]

Pale Blue Dot

Deadline reports both Colman Domingo and Jeremiah Birkett have boarded Noah Hawley’s astronauts in love drama.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

In a recent interview with Metro, Vera Farmiga awesomely described the development of her character, Dr. Emma Russell, as “a DJ for the monsters”, now able to control their “bioacoustics on a sonar level.”

She has figured out a way to communicate with the creatures and potentially control them using their bioacoustics on a sonar level. So she is like a DJ for the monsters.

Man of Steel 2

Speaking with Square Mile, Henry Cavill revealed the original plans for Man of Steel 2 would have seen Superman finally develop his “no killing” policy.

The killing of Zod would have led to a wonderful reason why Superman never kills. Not, he never kills just because his dad said so one day. He made the decision himself because of an impossible scenario, to which he then said, ‘I don’t care if it’s impossible again, I’m gonna find a way to make it possible in the impossible.’ We didn’t get the opportunity to show the other side of it, the ‘I’m ready to be Superman now and I’m ready to show the world the best examples’. That’s where the joy and glee comes from, and that sense of warmth from the character, which is his real superpower – he makes people believe in themselves. It was a shame because it would’ve been nice, and it would have been a lovely coupling with the seriousness and the depth of Man of Steel.

Captain Marvel

Samuel L. Jackson offered another small tease of Fury’s presence in the film, with an appropriately Sam Jackson-ian business card.

Shazam!

Dwayne Johnson confirmed Black Adam does not appear in Shazam! (Did you catch that first look?) during a recent interview with Syfy.

I’m not in that one. It’s Shazam and Black Adam and, with the way the DC universe works, we should — in theory — meet up on the big screen. But who knows?

The Expanse

Entertainment Weekly has concept art of the planet Ilus.

The Originals

TV Line has images from July 18's wedding episode, “‘Til the Day I Die.” More at the link.

Fear the Walking Dead

Bloody-Disgusting has the synopsis for season “4b” of Fear the Walking Dead.

In the back half of the season, the characters will explore who they are now – as individuals and as part of the greater group – and how they will forge ahead. They will find themselves pitted against new adversaries – human, walker and even nature itself. Theirs will be a journey wrought with danger, love, heartbreak, loss and ultimately, hope.

Treehouse of Horror XXIX

Bloody-Disgusting has a poster for this year’s Simpsons Halloween special, which will include parodies of Jurassic World, Invasion of the Body Snatchers and (of all things) The Three Faces of Eve.

The Outpost

Finally, try to figure out how the hell Talon survived the series premiere in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Two Heads Are Better Than None.”

