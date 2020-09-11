Wonder Woman 1984 Is Pushed Back Once Again to December

Wonder Woman 1984 won’t be flying into theaters anytime soon. Warner Bros. has announced that the latest DC superhero flick has been delayed again, this time set to come out in late December.
As reported by Variety and Deadline, Wonder Woman 1984 has been moved from its previous release date of October 2 and will now come out on December 25—more than a year after its original release date. First scheduled for December 19, 2019, it was pushed back seven months to June 2020 for a variety of reasons. Then the novel coronavirus pandemic saw it delayed a few more times—a common occurrence nowadays. As of now, the only major studio movies that have come out in theaters since the pandemic started earlier this year have been Tenet and The New Mutants.
In a statement, Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said he trusted Patty Jenkins’ latest DC film to serve as a holidays moviegoing staple. Jenkins noted that she wanted to make sure audiences could see it on the big screen, an activity that’s seen several delays because of the novel coronavirus pandemic—and it’s still unclear how things will be during the holidays (there are fears covid-19 could see a resurgence during the flu season).
“First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for WW84 couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie,” Jenkins said in a statement. “Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer.”
As of now, Dune has not been moved from its December 18 release date. However, it seems safe to assume that Dune could see a delay as well, as it doesn’t make sense to have two tentpole films coming out within a week of each other.
Wonder Woman 1984 is—currently—set to come out December 25.
I prefer to see some movies in the theater.
I prefer more to not have a multiple hundred thousand dollar medical bill hanging over my head if I don;t take the easy way out and die a very painful death suffocating in my own body fluids.
I hope very much we can, as a nation, do something for the businesses affected by making us have to make these choices. I want movie theaters to come back.
I think though as well, that the entertainment industry should be distributing these things electronically in the interim depsite the directors desire/vision or their fears of piracy, etc. I’ll happily pay 20-30 bucks for my wife and I to watch a brand new movie from our couch. Since we generally went to weekend matinees we’ld actually be spending more than we normally would.
Actually — would be nice if the industry recieivng greater share of the profits in the short term due to electronic distribution, might set aside some of that profit to help sustain the u=industry shuttered because people don;t want to die to see a movie.