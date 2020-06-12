Wonder Woman 1984 Has Been Delayed Once Again, Matrix 4 and Godzilla vs Kong Also Get Bumped [Updated]

Wonder Woman won’t be lassoing anyone until this fall. Photo : Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman 1984 should be old news by now. It was supposed to come out last week before being moved to August. Now we’re going to have to wait even longer to see it.

Though it was originally scheduled to be released on August 14, Wonder Woman 1984 has now been moved back to October 2. The move is likely a result of the fact that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which had been scheduled for July 17, is now opening July 31. One has to think, if Tenet even opens in July, Warner Bros. knows movies will be not be doing their usual high percentage of business on opening weekend anymore. With attendance restrictions, the box office will have to become more of a long game, and it seems likely the studio didn’t want to compete with itself two weeks later, opening two of its biggest movies of the year back to back.

In the place of Tenet on July 17, though, Warner Bros. will be re-releasing Christopher Nolan’s previous sci-fi blockbuster, Inception, along with a special sneak peek of Tenet. Whether that will get people to the theater, who knows, but it’s all part of a larger plan.

“We are excited that our partners at Warner Bros. will offer a new generation of film fans the opportunity to enjoy Inception the way it was originally intended to be seen—on the big screen,” Patrick Corcoran, vice president of the National Association of Theater Owners, said in a press release. “Over these last months we have been keeping Warner Bros. closely informed of our work towards reopening our theatres in accordance with governmental health and safety requirements, and we are looking forward to audiences enjoying Tenet in our theatres all around the world on July 31st.”

Alas, while the wait for Tenet is relatively short, Wonder Woman is much longer. We just hope, in the end, it’s worth it.

Update 6/12/20, 8:05 p.m.: Shortly after this original story was posted, Warner Bros. added another marquee title to the bench. The untitled fourth Matrix movie will now be released on April 2, 2022, moved from May 21, 2021.

Update 2 6/12/20, 8:15 p.m.: Now, Godzilla vs. Kong has been moved into the Matrix slot.

