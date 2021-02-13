Consider our wrath unleashed. Image : Joëlle Jones/DC Comics

Well, what would have (should have) been DC’s first Latina superhero to headline her own show, is no more. The CW has decided not to move forward with Wonder Girl. Dailyn Rodriguez, who wrote the pilot, broke the news/our hearts on social media Friday.

Rodriguez wrote on Twitter, “So some sad news. For all of those asking, Wonder Girl is not getting picked up at the CW. I was very proud of the script I wrote. Wish I could’ve shared the world I created, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. Thanks for everyone’s enthusiasm. It meant a lot to me.”

The show would have told the origin story of Yara Flor, a dreamer and daughter of an Amazon and a Brazilian Water God who emigrated to America, as she becomes Wonder Girl, and the one-day successor to the mantle of Wonder Woman.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.