With Our Delightfully Nerdy Valentine's Day Cards, You Can Become a Clan of 2

Beth Elderkin
Your special someone (or someones) should have the best.
Image: Chelsea Beck (io9)

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is just around the corner (and right before a holiday weekend)! To celebrate this horniest of days, io9 is back with our latest collection of nerdy Valentines—featuring cameos from the Mandalorian, Jean-Luc Picard, Harley Quinn, and, of course...a Witcher in a tub.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a sensual sweetheart or a proud member of the anti-Valentine’s Day brigade, we think you’ll still feel the love from illustrator Chelsea Beck’s amazing designs based on our ridiculous art requests. But can you blame us for getting a little un-bear-able? It’s Valentine’s Day!

First up, a special “Galentine’s Day” greeting from Harley and her Birds of Prey.

Text: “Happy Galentine’s Day, or should I say Gal-in-Crimes Day?”
Image: Chelsea Beck (io9)

Even the most slippery of hearts (and bodysuits) can be caught...

Text: “I won’t let you slip away, Valentine.”
Image: Chelsea Beck (io9)
Everybody loves a hot dad.

Text: “This is the way to my heart.”
Image: Chelsea Beck (io9)
Why not take your Valentine on a lovely weekend getaway to a field in the middle of nowhere? I’m sure nothing would go horribly wrong.

Text: “I couldn’t bear to lose you, Valentine.”
Image: Chelsea Beck (io9)
Not even the decimation and ultimate restoration of half the universe could keep you apart.

Text: “Our love is inevitable.”
Image: Chelsea Beck (io9)
Best friends come in many forms.

Text: “You’ll always be my Number One.”
Image: Chelsea Beck (io9)
And finally, the one that you knew, deep down in your heart, we absolutely had to make. Come on, we’re not monsters!

Text: “You’ll be safe from monsters in here Valentine.”
Image: Chelsea Beck (io9)
Be sure to share your favorite Valentine’s greetings with your friends, your loved ones, and your own witcher in a tub. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

