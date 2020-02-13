With Our Delightfully Nerdy Valentine's Day Cards, You Can Become a Clan of 2

Your special someone (or someones) should have the best. Image : Chelsea Beck ( io9 )

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is just around the corner (and right before a holiday weekend)! To celebrate this horniest of days, io9 is back with our latest collection of nerdy Valentines—featuring cameos from the Mandalorian, Jean-Luc Picard, Harley Quinn, and, of course...a W itcher in a tub.



It doesn’t matter whether you’re a sensual sweetheart or a proud member of the anti-Valentine’s Day brigade, we think you’ll still feel the love from illustrator Chelsea Beck’s amazing designs based on our ridiculous art requests. But can you blame us for getting a little un-bear-able? It’s Valentine’s Day!

Advertisement

First up, a special “Galentine’s Day” greeting from Harley and her Birds of Prey.

Text: “Happy Galentine’s Day, or should I say Gal-in-Crimes Day?” Image : Chelsea Beck ( io9 )

Even the most slippery of hearts (and bodysuits) can be caught...



Text: “I won’t let you slip away, Valentine.” Image : Chelsea Beck ( io9 )

Advertisement

Everybody loves a hot dad.



Text: “This is the way to my heart.” Image : Chelsea Beck ( io9 )

Advertisement

Why not take your Valentine on a lovely weekend getaway to a field in the middle of nowhere? I’m sure nothing would go horribly wrong.



Text: “ I couldn’t bear to lose you, Valentine.” Image : Chelsea Beck ( io9 )

Advertisement

Not even the decimation and ultimate restoration of half the universe could keep you apart.



Text: “Our love is inevitable.” Image : Chelsea Beck ( io9 )

Advertisement

Best friends come in many forms.

Text: “You’ll always be my Number One.” Image : Chelsea Beck ( io9 )

Advertisement

And finally, the one that you knew, deep down in your heart, we absolutely had to make. Come on, we’re not monsters!



Text: “You’ll be safe from monsters in here Valentine.” Image : Chelsea Beck ( io9 )

Advertisement

Be sure to share your favorite Valentine’s greetings with your friends, your loved ones, and your own witcher in a tub. Happy Valentine’s Day!



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.