Will This T-Rex Ever Get a Kid-Shaped Snack?

“I smell children.” Screenshot : Netflix

The kids of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous can’t catch a break. The delightfully violent animated series is back for season two next week, and Netflix has shared a new clip depicting a perilous encounter between a handful of stranded campers and Isla Nublar’s hungriest resident. Hold onto your butts!



“ The stakes are higher than ever before as the campers must adapt and survive in all new episodes of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” Netflix promises, which sure doesn’t bode well four our scrappy teens. Hey, T-rex, time to feast feast! Season two hits Netflix on January 22 .

