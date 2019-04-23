Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Paramount (YouTube)

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down. I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there, as Gemini Man shows how I met my clone with great hair.



Paramount has released the first trailer for Ang Lee’s Gemini Man, a sci-fi thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an assassin who finds himself being pursued by a mysterious young man who can somehow predict his every move. That’s because the young man is Henry Brogan, a much-younger clone—also played by Smith, digitally altered to appear younger—who was created by a man named Clay Verris (Clive Owen) for seemingly nefarious purposes.

What intrigues me about the trailer is that it shows we’re going to be spending time with both Henry and his younger clone, giving us both perspectives... instead of just focusing on older Smith and the battle against his younger self (like what happened in Star Trek: Nemesis). In fact, the trailer starts from the point-of-view of the clone, as he questions who he’s been tasked to kill.

Advertisement

I’m also impressed by how freaking amazing young Will Smith looks. God, I thought Samuel L. Jackson looked convincing enough as his younger self in Captain Marvel. Holy shit, Gemini Man.

Image: Paramount (YouTube)

Gemini Man also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Benedict Wong, and arrives in theaters on October 11. You can also catch Smith as the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin, which comes out May 24.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.