Wild Star Wars Rumors About a Familiar Face Who Could Appear in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Show

Obi-Wan could bump into a peculiarly familiar face in his TV show.

Eternals set pictures give us a glimpse of Sersi and the Black Knight. Picard will indeed return for a second season, as will The Witcher. Lex Luthor hatches a sinister plan in new Crisis on Infinite Earths teasers. Plus, could Morbius have an interesting MCU link, and Warwick Davis plays down the return of Willow. Spoilers get!

The Invisible Man



Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man has been rated R by the MPAA for “some strong bloody violence, and language.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Eternals

New set photos appear to have our first look at Kit Harrington as Black Knight opposite a yawning Gemma Chan as Sersi.

Morbius

Elsewhere, another leaked photo claims to have our first look at Jared Leto in full make-up as Morbius.

Fortunately, Tyrese Gibson revealed on Instagram the first trailer arrives today, so we’ll find out soon enough.

In related news, FandomWire reports J.K. Simmons is rumored to reprise his role as J. Jonah Jameson, making Morbius the first Sony film ostensibly “set in the MCU. ”

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Production on Snake Eyes has officially begun in Japan.

Hunter’s Moon

A werewolf stalks an apple orchard in the trailer for Hunter’s Moon, starring Thomas Jane, Jay Mohr, Sean Patrick Flannery, and Katrina Bowden.

Sanzaru

Elsewhere, a live-in nurse begins to suspect something evil lurks in the walls of a Texas mansion in the trailer for Sanzaru.

The Twilight Zone

TV Line reports Morena Baccarin, Joel McHale, Billy Porter, Tony Hale, Colman Domingo, Christopher Meloni, Jenna Elfman, Jimmi Simpson, Gillian Jacobs, Daniel Sunjata, Ethan Embry, and Tavi Gevinson are all confirmed to appear in episodes of The Twilight Zone’s second season.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Less certainly , a new rumor from Making Star Wars states a “bearded” Jar Jar Binks will make an appearance on the Obi-Wan Kenobi television series to discuss “what his life has been like since [The Phantom Menace gang] were all deceived by a great lie that ushered in the first Galactic Empire”.

Clarice

Bad news, Hannibal fans. CBS has given a full series commitment to a Silence of the Lambs television series from Alex Kurtzman and Rachel Getting Married writer, Jenny Lumet. Reportedly set one year after the events of Silence of the Lambs in 1993, the new series is described as “a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.” [Spoiler TV]

Quantum Leap

/Film confirms a Quantum Leap revival is “under consideration” at NBC’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock , after speaking with the network’s head of program planning and strategy.

Debris

NBC has also ordered a pilot from J.H. Wyman (Fringe) in which a skeptic and a believer investigate wreckage from “a destroyed alien spacecraft” said to have “mysterious effects on humankind.” [TV Line]

League of Pan

Syfy is also developing League of Pan, a limited series set “10 years after the events of Peter Pan” in which “Wendy Darling and the Lost Boys, who have grown up and grown estranged, realize they must return to Neverland to face a new evil that threatens the existence of the magical place. Their return will bring back old rivalries and unearth old secrets about their time there before.” [TV Guide]

Willow

In conversation with Coming Soon, Warwick Davis stated fan excitement surrounding the Willow series has “actually got a bit ahead of the reality of things. ”

At this stage … the excitement of the fans and the internet, and what have you, has been overwhelming and has actually got a little bit ahead of the reality of things at this stage, which is very flattering. But all the right people are kind of aligned – it’s like the stars have aligned in the heavens for Willow.

Star Trek: Picard

Both TV Guide and Patrick Stewart himself report Star Trek: Picard has been prenewed for a second season ahead of its premiere next week.

The Witcher

Pre-production on the second season of The Witcher is set to begin “shortly” according to Henry Cavill on Instagram.

Moon Knight

Production on Moon Knight begins this August according to entertainment informant Daniel Richtman on Twitter.

Evil

The group assesses pregnant woman’s twins in the synopsis for Evil’s currently untitled season finale.

David, Kristen and Ben assess whether a pregnant woman is possessed when she claims one of the twins she’s carrying is evil. Their investigation leads to a fertility clinic where they discover a connection to all of their encounters throughout the season. Also, Kristen questions one of her daughters’ capacity for evil upon realizing that she also used that fertility clinic, on the first season finale of EVIL, Thursday, Jan. 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

TV Line also reports the finale will address why each installment of Evil’s first season had a numerical episode title.

Arrow

Arrow concludes in the synopsis for its series finale, “Fadeout. ”

STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS OFF AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (#810). Original airdate 1/28/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

Supergirl

Winn returns in the synopsis for “Back From the Future, Part I. ”

JEREMY JORDAN RETURNS; DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tries to thwart a Toyman copycat, Winn Schott (guest star Jeremy Jordan) returns from the future. David Harewood directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers (#511). Original airdate 1/26/2020.

[TV Line]

Black Lightning

The ASA comes after the entire Pierce family in the synopsis for “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two. ”

THE HUNT - Jefferson (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) discover that the ASA is now hunting the entire Pierce family. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) does the unthinkable. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#311). Original airdate 1/27/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

Batwoman

The Kane sisters celebrate a birthday in the synopsis for “An Un-Birthday Present,” the January 26 episode of Batwoman.

MAKE A WISH – On the Kane sisters’ birthday, Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) contend with demons from the past, and an unexpected guest makes a surprise appearance in Gotham. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson and guest starring Sam Littlefield. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (#111). Original airdate 1/26/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

Supernatural

Sam and Dean participate in a supernatural game of pool in the synopsis for “The Gamblers” airing January 30.

YOU GOT TO KNOW WHEN TO FOLD ‘EM – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think. Charles Beeson directed the episode with story by Meredith Glynn & Davy Perez and teleplay by Meredith Glynn (#1511). Original airdate 1/30/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

Legacies

Legacies celebrates Valentine’s Day in the synopsis for “What Cupid Problem?” airing January 30.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR WHEN CUPID SHOWS UP IN MYSTIC FALLS — After learning that Josie, Lizzie and Alaric are in trouble, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) leads the charge to save them. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) seizes the chance to keep an eye on the latest monster in town in order to prove himself useful. Elsewhere, MG’s (Quincy Fouse) attempt at a perfect first date with Kym (guest star Ebboney Wilson) takes a disastrous turn when Hope enlists his help in her plan. Chris Lee also stars. Darren Grant directed the episode written by Penny Cox & Cynthia Adarkwa (#211). Original airdate 1/30/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

Charmed

Harry “comes down with a mysterious illness” in the synopsis for “Dance Like No One is Witching, ” the January 31 episode of Charmed.

WORTH THE RISK - When Harry (Rupert Evans) comes down with a mysterious illness, Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Abigael (Poppy Drayton) must work together to save his life, and Macy turns to Julian (guest star Eric Balfour) for help. Meanwhile, Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) embark on a dangerous mission in New Orleans. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Christina Piña and Nicki Renna (#211). Original airdate 1/31/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

Nancy Drew

Nancy makes a major break in the Lucy Sable case in the synopsis for “The Lady of Larkspur Lane. ”

SEARCHING – While Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew follow up on the latest Lucy Sable lead, they also work to uncover who tried to kill Ryan (Riley Smith), leading them to a startling revelation. Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Scott Wolf and Alvina August also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (#112). Original airdate 1/29/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

The Magicians

Fen gets a haircut in the synopsis for “The Mountain of Ghosts” airing January 29.

Eliot and Alice go for a hike. Fen gets a haircut.

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

KSiteTV has images from “Quiz Show, ” the January 29 episode of Riverdale. More at the link.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Supergirl questions what Lex Luthor is planning in the latest trailer for Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Harley Quinn

Lex Luthor invites Harley Quinn to visit the Legion of Doom in a clip from this week’s episode.

Doctor Who

Finally, the Doctor teams up with Nikola Tesla to battle a giant scorpion in the trailer for “Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror, ” next week’s episode of Doctor Who.

It is 1903 and on the edge of Niagara Falls, something is wrong at Nikola Tesla’s generator plant, where someone - or something - is sabotaging the maverick inventor’s work. Has Tesla really received a message from Mars? And where does his great rival Thomas Edison fit into these events? The Doctor and her companions Yaz, Ryan and Graham must join forces with one of history’s greatest minds to save both him and planet Earth. Guest starring Goran Visnjic, Robert Glenister and Anjli Mohindra.

Director: Nida Manzoor

Starring: Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole, Goran Visnjic, Robert Glenister

Banner art by Jim Cooke.