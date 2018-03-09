Image: Clay Mann, Danny Miki, John Livesay, and Gabe Eltaeb (DC Comics)

Vin Diesel is officially joining the Valiant Cinematic Universe. Get a new look at Avengers: Infinity War and the final episodes of The X-Files latest season. Could Spider-Man: Homecoming’s sequel be casting another Marvel hero? Plus, Krysten Ritter on the future of The Defenders. To me, my spoilers!



The Joker

Salt shakers at the ready, because The Wrap has alleged details about the standalone Joker spinoff. According to the site, Todd Philips’ Joker origin story purportedly portrays the character as a failed 1980's comedian, á la the origin story shown in the iconic story The Killing Joke. The film will also contain several nods to producer Martin Scorsese’s earlier film about a failed 1980's comedian, The King of Comedy, in telling the Joker’s tale=.

Bloodshot

Vin Diesel is confirmed to star in the film adaptation of Valiant’s Bloodshot, based on a screenplay from Arrival’s Eric Heisserer. Dave Wilson is slated to direct. [Deadline]

Advertisement

Avengers: Infinity War

Shuri, glorious beards, and even one of Titan’s moons all-star in this collection of new images from the latest issue of EW.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement





Spider-Man: Homecoming 2

That Hashtag Show claims that Homecoming 2's casting for a European actress will be in fact be a new interpretation of Jessica Drew, better known in the comics as Spider-Woman.





The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

THR reports Bronson Pinchot has been cast as George Hawthorne, “Baxter High’s villainous, puritanical principal.”

Advertisement

The Librarians

The Librarians has sadly been canceled at TNT, but producer Dean Devlin took to social media to promise to try and bring the show to another channel.

Advertisement

The Defenders

Speaking with Vulture, Jessica Jones herself, Krysten Ritter, stated she doesn’t think there’ll be a second season of The Defenders.

Well, I think Jessica was pretty well received. People were excited to see her again, so that made us happy because Jessica is the next up.” Y’know, I had a great time doing The Defenders and honestly, it was such a good experience that I would even do it again. I don’t think we are doing it again. It was never intentioned to do it again, but, you know, if I was given another opportunity, I would. My heart is with my show because of the subject matter and because of the great drama that we get to do and the personal issues that we explore. For me, that is more the type of content that I enjoy as a viewer and as a performer. My heart is in Jessica Jones, but I did have a great time doing The Defenders with the guys. We had a good time. It is what it is.

Advertisement

Agents of SHIELD

Episode fifteen of season five is titled, “Rise and Shine.” according to Spoiler TV.

Advertisement

Riverdale

Spoiler TV has images from March 28's episode, “The Noose Tightens.” More at the link.

Advertisement

Just as the town’s mayoral race gets underway, Riverdale High’s own student council election heats up. Archie (KJ Apa) steps up to help after learning that Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) mobster associates have come to Riverdale to stir up some trouble. Meanwhile, things take a dangerous turn for Alice (Madchen Amick), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Chic (guest star Hart Denton) when an unexpected guest shows up at the Cooper residence. Finally, Toni (guest star Vanessa Morgan), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) team up to solve a strange mystery involving Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch).

Arrow

Nyssa returns in the synopsis for March 29th’s, “The Thanatos Guild.”

Nyssa Al Ghul (guest star Katrina Law) returns to Star City to warn Thea (Willa Holland) that a group of renegade League of Assassins members are planning to attack her. This group, led by Athena (guest star Kyra Zagorsky), is intent on finding a mysterious box that Malcolm left behind and will stop at nothing to get it. Nyssa helps Oliver (Stephen Amell) come to a life-changing realization.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Gotham

Coming Soon has a gallery of images from March 15th’s episode, “Reunion.” Click through for more.

Advertisement

Ivy (guest star Peyton List) picks her next target, leading Gordon and Lucius back to an old friend, as Selina tries to take matters into her own hands. Sofia wants full control of Gotham and turns to Lee about the state of the Narrows. Meanwhile, Bruce tries to make amends with Alfred, and Nygma visits Arkham.

Advertisement

The X-Files

Fox has released a very nice extended trailer for the final two episodes of The X-Files.

Santa Clarita Diet

Finally, Netflix has released a full, two-and-a-half minute trailer for the Santa Clarita Diet’s second season...featuring Hootie & the Blowfish?

Banner art by Jim Cooke.