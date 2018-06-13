Image: Disney

Jeff Goldblum casually expresses his desire for a new Fly movie. Paul Rudd discusses the daunting task of following Avengers: Infinity War with Ant-Man and The Wasp. Amazon says the Dark Tower TV show is still forging ahead. Plus, behind-the-scenes on Bumblebee, and creepy new posters for The First Purge. Spoilers now!



Disney’s Gargoyles

The latest addition of Richard Rushfield’s celebrity gossip newsletter The Ankler claims that Jordan Peele “walked in” to the offices of Disney to say he wants to direct a film adaptation of the 90's animated series, Gargoyles. According to Rushfield:

How do you turn down Jordan Peele? Well, you can’t. Who wants to be responsible for that decision? So in the absence of a good reason to say no, but prevented by their Big IP box from saying yes, Disney is slow walking the decision. It’s hoping, it seems, that they’ll run out the clock, he’ll sign other deals elsewhere, and the project will just fade away.

Advertisement

[/Film]

The Fly III

In a recent interview with Bloody-Disgusting, Jeff Goldblum stated he’d be interested in working on a sequel to The Fly with original director David Cronenberg.

I don’t think my character would be involved because of course I got tragically mutated with the fly and then the machine, oh boy. But maybe I show up as a grandchild of the original Seth Brundle, or Seth Brundle had a brother. Had a brother that emerges in some ways! Who knows, I don’t know but David Cronenberg was a thrill to work with. Boy, if he was involved I’d like to work with him again, I’ll tell you that. I wish I could see that opera that David Cronenberg directed. I never saw that so people seem to still have fun doing something with that material. Oh, you know, who knows?

Advertisement





Trolls 2

The sequel to Dreamworks’ sleeper hit Trolls is now officially titled Trolls World Tour. [/Film]

Advertisement

Aquaman

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Warner Bros. film executive Toby Emmerich stated he believes Aquaman will put the DCEU “on the right path.”

[Aquaman has] got the great action you expect, it’s got a lot of great humor, it works on so many levels … it’s a testament to James’ unique vision. I think it’s an extraordinary step in [the] DC Universe that sets it on the right path.

Advertisement





Ant-Man & The Wasp

Screen Rant has an exclusive poster from Dolby Cinemas featuring The Wasp’s wings.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Paul Rudd compared following Avengers: Infinity War to “following The Beatles” in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.

It’s a bit like trying to follow the Beatles. We’re just happy to be at the show, doing our songs. We’re not going to try to outplay the Beatles. Family tone, the humor and the fact that we’re playing people who are not born with superpowers.

Advertisement

In the same article, Evangeline Lilly stated she’s proud to be the MCU’s first female superhero to co-headline her own film.

The film has both the female heroine and the villain. It’s very exciting time for all of us women in the MCU to be recognized, and I am incredibly grateful for Marvel to bring women in the forefront. It takes place on earth, not in outer space, and it is a particularly relatable movie in the franchise.

The Nun

Coming Soon has a new poster for The Conjuring spinoff promising to be “the darkest chapter yet.”

Advertisement

The First Purge

Bloody-Disgusting also has four new character posters for the latest film in the stalwart Purge franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bumblebee

Director Travis Knight discusses Bumblebee in a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

The Meg

The Megalodon swallows an entire shark cage whole in a quick, six-second clip from The Meg’s official Twitter page.

Advertisement





Tell Me a Story

Zoo’s James Wolk is the latest actor to join Kevin Williamson’s “fairy tale thriller” as Jordan, “a young, idealistic and successful New York restaurateur.” Given that the series will interweave modern interpretations of The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel this is bad news.

Advertisement

[Deadline]

The Changeling

Not to be outdone, FX is developing their very own New York-set “fairy tale drama” based on Peter LaVelle’s novel, The Changeling. According to THR, the story concerns “the death-defying odyssey of Apollo Kagwa and Emma Valentine” as they “travel through enchanted isles and haunted woodlands, meet glowing witches, demon giants and racist cops” while dealing with the perils of “personal technology, social media, toxic masculinity and the mental health of new mothers and fathers.” Ultimately, the duo will learn if “surviving a fairy tale is as brutal as simply surviving in Trumplandia.”

Advertisement

The Dark Tower

Speaking with Deadline, Amazon Studios President Jennifer Salke confirmed The Dark Tower television series is still moving forward:

Those are scripts that I haven’t gotten yet. I’ll be seeing those, that material, in the coming weeks. None of those things are dead. They’re very much alive.

Advertisement

Outcast

After nearly two years, Cinemax has released a trailer for the second season of Outcast.

Preacher

Finally, Jesse comes home to Gran’ma in the first clip from season three.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

