Wild Rumors About Just Who Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Could Play in The Matrix 4

Stephen Amell shares a befuddling picture from the final two episodes of Crisis on Infinite Earths. You can now watch the first four minutes of Spies in Disguise, should you dare. Plus, new looks at Doctor Who’s new year return, and Kristen Stewart hunts something beneath the waves in new footage from Underwater. Spoilers, away!



The Matrix 4

According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to play “a young Morpheus” in Lana Wachowski’s unexpected Matrix sequel. Move over Baby Yoda!

Underwater

Several TV spots for Underwater have leaked online. Ba-dum-tish.

The Grudge

Ring in the New Year with Kayako Saeki in this Grudge TV spot set to Auld Lang Syne.

The Turning

The latest trailer for The Turning includes extra shots of Finn Wolfhard drumming ominously.

Spies in Disguise

Will Smith has generously shared the first four minutes of Spies in Disguise on his official Youtube page.

John Henry

Terry Crews takes on a golden-jawed Ludacris in the first trailer for John Henry.

Evil

Kristen testifies against a serial killer on the same day one of her adorable kids needs open heart surgery in the synopsis for “100 Days”, the January 16 episode of Evil.

As Leland assists convicted serial killer Orson Leroux with having his conviction overturned, Kristen is called into court to testify while her daughter, Laura, undergoes emergency heart surgery. Also, while paying a visit to a woman in need of spiritual advice, David fears for his safety after witnessing her evil instincts firsthand, on EVIL, Thursday, Jan. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Stephen Amell shared this photo of Oliver and Kara wondering why they’re in a warehouse from the Crisis on Infinite Earths finale on Twitter.

Doctor Who

Doctor Who’s official Twitter page has also released additional images from “Spyfall” airing New Year’s Day.

Endlings



Finally, foster kids help an alien preserve animals facing extinction in the trailer for Hulu’s Endlings premiering January 17.





