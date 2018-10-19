Photo: Marvel Studios

Peter Jackson still wants to direct a Tintin sequel. The CW wants to make a modern take on The Picture of Dorian Gray. Maisie Williams discusses her final moments filming Game of Thrones. Plus, new clips from Robin Hood and Halloween, and a seasonally spooky look at The Simpsons’ annual Halloween special. Spoilers, away!



Avengers 4

Instagram user “geekpowerbackup” has a close-up photo of the mysterious prop wildly claiming to be Iron Man’s Proton Canon, the ultimate attack the Iron Avenger famously unleashes in the Marvel vs. Capcom games.

Hunter

Deadline reports Sylvester Stallone is going forward with his long-promised film adaptation of James Byron Huggins’ novel, Hunter. Formerly considered the basis for the fifth and final Rambo film, the story concerns an expert tracker hired to hunt down an escaped, genetically-engineered monster.

The Adventure of Tintin: Prisoners of the Sun

In a recent interview with Polygon, director Peter Jackson stated he’s still interested in directing a sequel to 2011's The Adventures of Tintin.

I’m intending to. I’ve got gotta get the script written, but I’m certainly hoping to get another Tintin film, one which I’ve directed. This one, Steven [Spielberg] would produce. It’s within the next year or two, I would hope. I mean, there’s nothing happening this very second, but it does literally need me to sit down and develop a script for it. So probably in the new year, I’ll try to do that.

Halloween

A bombastic new clip reveals 60-year old Michael Myers without his iconic William Shatner mask.

Johnny English Strikes Again

Screen Rant has an exclusive featurette on Johnny English’s new Aston Martin.

Robin Hood

Robin Hood is too slow for Little John’s training in the latest clip.

Daredevil

Deadline reports Peter Halpin has joined the cast of season three as Foggy Nelson’s “affable younger brother,” Theo.

The Terror

Derek Mio will star in season two as Chester Nakayama, “the son of Japanese born immigrants who dreams of leaving his insular Japanese-American community and joining the army.” The new season is said to focus on a spirit haunting a Japanese-American community during the Second World War. [Deadline]

Dorian

Variety reports the CW is developing a “comedic,” gender-flipped TV series based on the Oscar Wilde novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray. According to a press release, the new show “follows a woman who made a deal with the devil 50 years ago to remain young and has spent the subsequent decades living selfishly and without consequences. As the downsides of eternal youth finally land on her, Dorian is ready to grow up and age gracefully, but, to do so, she’ll have to make amends for half a century of bad behavior.”

Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams described her last day on set in a new interview with The Guardian.

I got to the end and I didn’t want more. I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do. Mainly because there’s just less characters now, so everyone’s got more to do. I ended on the perfect scene. I was alone — shocker! Arya’s always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches.

After filming, Williams “went off to her trailer for a little while, to be alone” before going out to “drink a lot of sake.”





Legacies

The latest trailer runs down the cliques at a school for supernatural monsters.

Supernatural

Dean is in desperate need of an exorcism in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Scar.”

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXIX

Finally, Indie Wire has an exclusive clip from this Sunday’s annual Halloween episode of The Simpsons.

