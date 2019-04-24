Image: Lucasfilm

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

James Wan wants to bring Salem’s Lot to life. Director Rodney Rothman says the Spider-Verse animated world isn’t done with Olivia Octavius just yet. Get a beardy new look at Robert Eggers’ follow-up to The Witch. Plus, what’s to come on The Flash. May the spoilers be with you!



Advertisement





Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker

In a recent interview with MTV, John Boyega stated he “honestly thinks” he will never play Finn again following the events of Rise of the Skywalker, which he describes as “that war that just ends everything.”



Honestly, the bottom of my heart, I don’t think I am. I don’t think I am. I really do feel that way. This really is that movie, I think everyone doesn’t believe it, but this is that war that just ends everything.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Use the salt shaker, Luke—and maybe consider skimming over this next bit if you want. Consider yourselves doubly warned!

Advertisement

Making Star Wars alleges that Harrison Ford will briefly return to the galaxy far, far away for a cameo sequence in the movie. According to the site, Ford will return as the departed Han Solo. Han won’t appear as a Force Ghost, but as part of a vision briefly glimpsed by Kylo Ren when he consults with the burned-out mask of his grandfather he keeps around to maintain his moody teen aesthetic. On top of that, Ford purportedly filmed new footage for the encounter—which sees Han implore to his wayward son that it’s not too late to consider redemption—rather than it being made out of archival clips and recordings.



Salem’s Lot

/Film reports screenwriter Gary Dauberman (It, The Conjuring, Annabelle, The Nun) and producer James Wan are now developing the first big screen adaptation of Stephen King’s vampire novel, Salem’s Lot.

Advertisement

Spider-Man Animation

Speaking with Total Film, Into the Spider-Verse co-director Rodney Rothman confirmed Olivia Octavius is destined to return in future Spider-Verse projects.

In the end, we found the movie played fine without us tagging every single possible thing. But we definitely think of Liv as someone who is not gone from the story, and who in many ways, is our most powerful bad guy. She’s manipulating a lot of things to achieve her own grand ambitions.

Advertisement

[Screen Rant]

Child’s Play

In a recent interview with Cinema Blend, producer Seth Grahame-Smith revealed the upcoming Child’s Play remake will “put more pressure” on Andy to cease Chucky’s violent rampage than the original.

He’s not necessarily like super excited about this gift when he gets it. But once he realizes that this thing has his interest in his heart and mind, they grow on each other. We knew that one of the differences we wanted to do here was to ultimately put more pressure on kids having to do this than in the original movie where it’s Karen and Detective Mike, primarily Detective Mike, hunting this [doll] down. And now Detective Mike is a big part of the movie. Brian Tyree [Henry] is amazing in the movie, and obviously Karen - Aubrey [Plaza] - is amazing in the movie. But that really helped us give Andy sort of a life away from mom that we could exploit for different things.

Advertisement

The Lighthouse



/Film has our first look at Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as they appear in Robert Eggers’ follow-up to The Witch, The Lighthouse.

Advertisement

Annabelle Comes Home

Bloody-Disgusting has a well-composed new photo from Annabelle Comes Home.

Advertisement





Dead Trigger

Bloody-Disgusting has this “extraordinarily violent” clip from the upcoming Dolph Lundgren zombie movie, Dead Trigger.





iZombie

Liv eats a fitness guru and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar guest stars in the synopsis for “Dead Lift,” the May 9 episode of iZombie.

KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR GUEST STARS — Liv (Rose McIver), on fitness guru brains, and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) continue investigating a murder with no body and no evidence. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) approaches councilman Zed (guest star Kareen Abdul-Jabbar) with a request but doesn’t get the answer she was hoping for. Lastly, Liv surprises Major (Robert Buckley) with a thoughtful gesture just when he needs it the most. Rahul Kohli, David Anders and Bryce Hodgson also star. Michael Fields directed the episode written by Philip Hoover & Jacob Farmer.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

NOS4A2

A new time-lapse video from AMC sees Zachary Quinto’s transformation into the geriatric vampire, Charlie Manx.

The Flash



Finally, Nora teams up with the Bug-Eyed Bandit, Weather Witch, and Rag Doll in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Flash, “Gone Rogue.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.