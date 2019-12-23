Wild Marvel Rumors About Just Who Could Take on Moon Knight

Marc Spector’s got a lot on his mind. Image : Becky Cloonan ( Marvel Comics )

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 cast an intriguing new addition. Sony’s Bloodshot movie is arriving a touch later than previously planned. FX may try to bring Carrie to the small screen. Plus, a tiny sneak peek of Locke & Key, and Kristen Stewart and Jessica Henwick fight a monster in a sealab for the aptly-titled Underwater. To me, my spoilers!



Mission: Impossible 7 & 8

According to director Christopher McQuarrie on Twitter, Shea Whigham has joined the cast of the next two Mission: Impossible movies. No further details on his character are available at this time.

Limbo

Deadline reports Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls) is attached to star in Limbo, a new supernatural horror film from director Chris Peckover (Better Watch Out). The story follows “a young mother whose body becomes possessed by something evil, rendering her a disembodied spirit and a ghost in her own house. As this demonic double takes over her life and threatens to harm her family, she must find a way to protect her loved ones while also finding a way back to her body before it’s too late.”

Bloodshot

Sony’s Valiant Comics adaptation Bloodshot has been pushed back one month and will now reach theaters March 13, 2020. [Screen Rant]

Underwater

Bloody-Disgusting has new images from Underwater, William Eubank’s monster-attacks-a-sealab movie starring Kristen Stewart, Jessica Henwick, and Vincent Cassel. More at the link.

The Grudge

Bloody-Disgusting also has new images from The Grudge reboot starring Lin Shaye. Click through to see the rest.

Moon Knight

According to CBR, a new rumor (originally perpetrated by reporter Daniel Richtman on Twitter) suggests Daniel Radcliffe is Marvel’s top choice to play Marc Spector in the upcoming Moon Knight TV series.

Fear the Walking Dead

Deadline also has word Zoe Colletti (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) has joined the cast of Fear the Walking Dead’s sixth season in “a pivotal role that will unfurl as the season progresses.” The outlet additionally notes both Mo Collins and Colby Hollman have been promoted to series regulars.

Carrie

Though details are sparse, Collider reports a television series based on Stephen King’s Carrie is now in development at FX with “either a trans performer or an actress of color” up for the role of Carrie White.

Green Eggs & Ham

Netflix has renewed its star-studded Green Eggs & Ham animated series for a second season.

Legends of Tomorrow

Spoiler TV has titles for the sixth, seventh and eighth episodes of Legends of Tomorrow’s fifth season.

Episode 5.06 - Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac Episode 5.07 - Romeo V Juliet: Dawn of Justness Episode 5.08 - Zari, Not Zari

Avenue 5

Spoiler TV also has synopses for the first two episodes of Armando Iannucci’s sci-fi comedy, Avenue 5.

Episode 1: “I Was Flying” Debut date: SUNDAY, JAN. 19 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

When a malfunction occurs aboard the luxury space cruise ship Avenue 5, it’s up to engineer Billie McEvoy (Lenora Crichlow) to warn Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie), Avenue 5 owner Herman Judd (Josh Gad) and his right-hand-woman Iris Kimura (Suzy Nakamura) that the incident may have a cataclysmic knock-on effect. As Rav Mulcair (Nikki Amuka-Bird) manages the situation from mission control back on Earth, Matt Spencer (Zach Woods), the head of customer relations, tries his best to calm frayed nerves on board, and persistent passenger Karen Kelly (Rebecca Front) discovers the crew may know more than they’re letting on.

Episode 2: “And Then He’s Gonna Shoot Off…” Debut date: SUNDAY, JAN. 26 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

As Rav (Nikki Amuka-Bird) and her team meet with a NASA representative to plot a potential rescue mission, Ryan (Hugh Laurie) learns that Cyrus (Neil Casey) an engineer working in a hidden part of the ship, has a surprisingly optimistic theory about the ship’s future. Judd (Josh Gad) donates a lavish personal item to help commemorate a fallen crew member. Karen (Rebecca Front) becomes a vocal advocate for passengers. Mia (Jessica St. Clair) and Doug (Kyle Bornheimer) receive marital counseling from Matt (Zach Woods).



Nancy Drew

KSiteTV has a new batch of cast portraits for the second half of Nancy Drew’s debut season. Head over there to see the rest.

Locke & Key

Finally, the official Locke & Key Twitter account has released approximately nine seconds of what is presumably the series’ opening title sequence. Or maybe it’s just a very elaborate amount of effort for nine seconds.

