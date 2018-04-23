Image: Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel won’t just finally give us the Carol Danvers movie we’ve been waiting for four years (and counting), it’ll also be using its ‘90s setting to bring back a few friends and foes from Marvel movies past. According to studio head Kevin Feige, part of the reason why old faces are cropping up is to explore some important comics mythology.



Speaking to io9 at a press event for Avengers: Infinity War, Feige addressed the reasons behind bringing two cosmic villains (Guardians of the Galaxy’s Ronan the Accuser and Korath the Pursuer) and two earthbound heroes (SHIELD’s Nick Fury and Phil Coulson) into Carol Danvers’ origin story.

For Ronan and Korath, it meant a chance to flesh out the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s take on the Kree, who are important to Captain Marvel not just as part of Carol’s powerset, but because the movie will be dealing with their longtime foes, the Skrulls. But for Fury and Coulson, however, Feige believes part of the fun of a past-set movie is to see familiar characters in a new light:

It was the backstory of those characters crossing over into Kree mythology, and Kree lore, that just made it made it work. And I always think it’s fun to see, most obviously with Fury in Captain Marvel, but also to a certain extent you’ll see with Ronan and Korath, characters the way they were before they became the icons that you have seen in other films. And it’s just fun to see people in different environments.

Given that Fury will apparently be eyepatch-less in Captain Marvel, it’ll be interesting to see just how different these friendly (and not-so-friendly) faces end up being in the movie.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters April 27, a very good distraction while we continue to wait for Captain Marvel’s expected March 8, 2019 opening.