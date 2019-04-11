Photo: Universal

Is Glass a superhero movie? Is it a thriller? How exactly do you define it? That’s the question James McAvoy asks his writer/director in this exclusive clip from the Glass Blu-ray.

The film, which is now available on digital but comes to Blu-ray and 4K on April 16, comes a massive amount of special features on its home release. Deleted scenes, documentaries, an alternate opening, and more. And below is a small clip of a larger interview we’re excited to debut. In it, Shyamalan answers the question of genre and goes on to explain why he believes his film stands out among so many other superhero movies in theaters today.

Though I thought Glass was a miss compared to its previous two installments, you can’t argue with Shyamalan’s message here. His vision of bringing the idea of superheroes into reality is a profound and exciting one, one that he explores deeper in Glass, albeit maybe with diminishing returns. The way he tries to explain what real superheroes would look like and how the actual world would react to them does differentiate his films from the Marvels and DCs of the world.

As I stated in my original review, as a fan of Unbreakable and Split, Glass is a movie I’ll probably rewatch on occasion, just to get that closure it provides. And I’m especially interested in insight like you see above, in the huge laundry list of special features.

