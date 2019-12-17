Whoa: It's a First Look at Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's Return in Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are getting back into the booth. Photo : Orion Pictures ( Entertainment Weekly

The Keanu Renaissance continues with what might be his most excellent (and beardless) movie yet. Reeves and Alex Winter are back as the bodacious time traveling duo in Bill & Ted Face the Music—and now we’ve got our first look at them facing that musc.

Entertainment Weekly has unveiled the first look at the Wyld Stallions, along with their progenies, as they work to fulfill their musical destinies and bring righteousness to the timeline once again.

A full look at Bill and Ted in the famed phonebooth. Photo : Orion Pictures ( Entertainment Weekly

Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third film in the franchise, comes almost three decades after Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, which was originally believed to be the Wyld Stallion’s final run in the phone booth. It’s all about Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Ted Theodore Logan III (Reeves) still trying to make their band, the Wyld Stallions, a success—not only because music rules, but also because they learned in the first movie that their tunes would inspire a utopia in the future. However, according to writer Chris Matheson, the stakes are higher this time. Things will, understandably, be totally bogus if they don’t succeed.



“They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they’ve been working on it the whole time,” Matheson told EW. “Now, an emissary from the future comes and says, ‘You’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.’”

Bill and Ted’s daughters are joining their dads for a journey through time. Photo : Orion Pictures ( Entertainment Weekly

But they won’t be saving the world alone. Bill’s daughter Thea (Samara Weaving) and Ted’s kid Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) will be along for the ride, as they’re fans of their dads’ music and want to help out. Bill & Ted Face the Music also features Jayma Mays and Erinn Hayes as the princesses who became Bill and Ted’s wives. Even though those roles were recast for this latest film in the franchise, there is at least one other familiar face returning to Bill & Ted: William Sadler as the Grim Reaper.



“Death was in the band in the second film,” director Dean Parisot told EW. “Things didn’t go all that well. But I’ll leave it at that!”

Death (William Sadler) has a chat with Bill and Ted. Photo : Orion Pictures ( Entertainment Weekly

Bill & Ted Face the Music comes out August 21, 2020.

