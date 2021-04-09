Who You Gonna Call? io9's Friday Gif Party

WHEE, IT’S FRIDAY! Gif : Sony

Just think, when this week started we all thought Muncher would be the weirdest creature in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Now, we all have visions of gleeful yet outrageously disturbing Mini-Pufts haunting our nightmares!

Let’s bring that energy to this week’s GIF party by sharing your favorite Ghostbusters gifs—or just any gif that makes you want to laugh and scream at the same time, bonus points if it involves dessert. Ghostbusters: Afterlife isn’t even out until November, so who knows what other unholy variations on monsters from the classic film it’ll tease next.

