Who Had Bets on John Boyega Leaking the Rise of Skywalker Script?

These days, secrecy around some of the biggest blockbuster shows and movies is a little absurd. Everything’s locked down, scripts self-delete, drones swarm the skies above in an attempt to deflect prying eyes. It’s all a bit much to keep plot points hidden, but sometimes all the fancy prevention in the world can’t stop John Boyega and... a bed.

Speaking to Good Morning America earlier this week (while showing off a brand new clip from Rise) director J.J. Abrams revealed that, for all the care that went into keeping details from getting out to fans ahead of the movie, one major disaster nearly struck: a complete script for the film made its way onto eBay.

“One of our actors, I won’t say which one—I want to, but I won’t—left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place,” Abrams told GMA. “And it was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay.” But wait, there’s more!

Luckily, a Disney employee spotted the auction and bought the script before it could get into the public’s hands. And while Abrams didn’t name names, it’s not taken long for the mystery figure behind the snafu to be revealed. And no, it wasn’t a Bothan: it was John Boyega.

The man himself appeared on GMA this morning and explained that he left his script behind while moving apartments. “It was actually from my apartment! I was moving apartments, and I left the script under my bed. ”

“I was like, ‘you know what, I’m gonna leave it under my bed, when I wake up in the morning, I’ll take it and then move,” he continued. “ But then my boys came over and, you know, we started partying a little bit, and the script, it just stayed there.” It wasn’t just a one-night thing, apparently: Boyega left the script under his bed for weeks, before a cleaner discovered it. “This cleaner comes in, finds the script, and then puts it on eBay for like, £65!” That’s roughly $84, American readers. Talk about undervaluing!

The actor looked on the bright side of it all though. “I actually thought this is a great opportunity for the fans to read the movie before they see it,” Boyega joked. “Maybe I’m onto something!”

Instead, we’ll have to wait to do that with Rae Carson’s adaptation of the movie, which won’t be out until next year—well after The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20, script leak or not.

