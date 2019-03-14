Image: Radius-TWC

While the long-awaited, frequently shifting-behind-the-scenes Snowpiercer TV series could still make its debut this year as promised, a different Snowpiercer-related project is guaranteed: a graphic novel that will serve as a prequel to the original comics and Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 film adaptation.



This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which says that Snowpiercer: Extinction will be set prior to the global event that froze the Earth and all its inhabitants (save the desperate survivors we meet in the main story, who’re clinging to existence aboard the titular train on its never-ending loop around the planet).

Advertisement

Extinction, which is due in September from Titan Comics, will be written by Matz (Triggerman) with art by Jean-Marc Rochette, who co-created the original graphic novel trilogy, the first volume of which was originally released in French as Le Transperceneige.

As for the TNT series (Netflix will stream the show outside of the U.S. and China), the last major news we heard came last year. First, Orphan Black’s Graeme Manson came aboard as showrunner to replace Josh Friedman, who departed under what sounded like less-than-ideal circumstances; then, director James Hawes stepped in handle reshoots for the pilot originally directed by Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange), who left the series citing Manson’s “radically different vision for the show.” As far as we know, though, Snowpiercer still has an ensemble cast headed up by Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, and will hopefully see the light of day once TNT decides on an airdate.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.