By now you’ve surely heard all about Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the huge theme park expansion that’s open at Disneyland in California and will soon open at Walt Disney World in Florida. If you haven’t, well, please click all of these links. But there’s so much more potential down the road!

In our previous reports you can read about the land’s two rides, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run (open now) and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (opening soon). One puts you inside the cockpit of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy and the other lets you make an escape off a First Order Star Destroyer.

But who wants to stop at just two rides? This is Star Wars! It’s a universe that’s always growing and changing thanks to new movies, TV shows, books, comics, games, and more. We know the rides are going to be updated in the future so, eventually, you have to think these rides could be replaced or additional rides may be built. Waaaaay down the road, sure, but eventually.

Which brings us to today’s Open Channel question. What Star Wars experience would you love to see turned into a theme park ride?

You can already fly the Falcon. You can already escape capture from the First Order. Do you want to participate in a podrace? Is there a specific creature you’d like to ride? (We once heard wild rumors of a tauntaun ride, which sounds kind of fun.) A particular place you want to visit?

The possibilities, of course, are endless. But I’ll start with mine.

I want to use the Force. Or at least, feel what it’s like to use the Force. Oh sure, video games and even the new VR experiences do a pretty good job at that, but imagine some kind of story where you can put your hand out and impact the environment around you. How cool with that be? I have no idea what that would be or how that would be achieved, but I leave it to Disney Imagineers to figure that out.

Oh, and maybe I want to fly with a Boba Fett jetpack, too. And fight with a lightsaber. And do a trench run. Like we said, endless possibilities.

Tell us your dream Star Wars theme park ride below.

