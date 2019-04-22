Image: Marvel

We’ve spent over 10 years and over 20 movies getting to know the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while not everyone will say good-bye after Avengers: Endgame (Spider-Man: Far From Home is out in July!), Phase Four means we’ll be seeing some new superpowered faces enter the fold. What we wanna know is: Who do you hope turns up in a future movie?



Right now, Marvel’s not being too loose-lipped on what we can expect from its upcoming output, in the interest of not spoiling anyone’s Endgame fate. But we have a pretty good idea of what’s on the way, even if we know next to nothing about the films other than some cast members and who’s writing and directing: Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It’s probably a decent guess that we’ll get a Captain Marvel 2 one of these days, too.

So, like we said above, now seems like the perfect time to engage in some good old-fashioned speculation, dream casting, and lobbing about of wild ideas. Will Endgame be the end of Thanos, or will he return to menace our heroes (or himself, as he has in the comics) in future films? Which villain do you want to see T’Challa, Shuri, and company boot out of Wakanda next? Who will play mind games with Doctor Strange? Who will be coerced into a dance-off with Peter Quill? What characters will Marvel incorporate in The Eternals? Will Marvel do anything soon involving the X-Men? Share your ideas below!

