The still-untitled Walking Dead spinoff casts another young star. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is going straight to hell next season. Get a glimpse of the beginning of the end for Legion. Plus, new It Chapter Two footage, what’s to come on American Horror Story 1984, and a cheekbone-laden Maleficent: Mistress of Evil poster. Spoilers, away!
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney’s new poster for the Maleficent sequel is about 60 percent negative space and 10 percent cheekbone.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Lana Del Ray has recorded a cover of Donovan’s “Season of the Witch” for the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark soundtrack, which you can listen to below.
It Chapter Two
Derry’s Paul Bunyan statue comes to terrifying life in this new TV spot from Korea.
Untitled Marvel Series
Speaking with Deadline, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke revealed a new, female-focused Marvel series is currently in “active talks.” Any guesses?
I have spoken to Marvel, and we are in active talks about one project in particular. Something brand new, mostly.
The Purge
Rochelle Aytes (Trick ‘r Treat) and Danika Yarosh (Greenhouse Academy) have joined the cast of The Purge’s second season. According to Deadline, Aytes will play Michelle Moore, “a woman who must rebuild her world after her peaceful existence is shattered when an assassin breaks into her and her husband’s home on Purge night” while Yarosh is set to play Kelen Stewart, “a college student who tries to help her boyfriend process the horrors he (also) witnessed on Purge night.”
Untitled Walking Dead Spinoff
Deadline also has word Nico Tortorella (Scream 4) has joined the cast of that inscrutable new Walking Dead spinoff series as Felix, “an honorable man of his word who isn’t afraid to fight for others’ safety and acceptance.”
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Speaking with The Wrap at the Television Critics Association, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed Sabrina the Teenage Witch is going to Hell in season three.
I think it’s safe to say that we are going to Hell, yes. We’re going to Hell. It’s very fun. It’s very fun. It’s dangerous, but it’s really fun.
However, Aguirre-Sacasa is doubtful the new season will be finished in time for Halloween, so don’t plan any seasonally-appropriate Sabrina celebrations just yet:
I don’t actually know [when Season 3 will premiere]. I don’t think we’d be ready for Halloween. I have no idea, not a clue. We are writing Episode 8, we are starting to shoot Episode 6, so we’re nearing the halfway mark. And that’s been going great. I’m really proud of those episodes. They’re really, really fun.
The Outpost
A “surprise visitor” crashes a royal ceremony in the synopsis for “Where You Go, People Die,” the August 22 episode of The Outpost.
Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) waits for Talon (Jessica Green) after a mysterious disappearance. Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) faces his despised cousin while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) makes Tobin an offer he can’t refuse. A surprise visitor to the Outpost interrupts a royal ceremony. Anand Desai-Barochia also stars.
The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorovic (#207). Original airdate 8/22/2019.
American Horror Story: 1984
The first two episodes of American Horror Story’s slasher movie-inspired ninth season are titled “Camp Redwood” and “Mr. Jingles,” respectively. [Spoiler TV]
Preacher
Cassidy and Tulip hide Humperdoo from The Grail in the synopsis for “Fear of the Lord,” the eighth episode of Preacher’s fourth and final season.
Cassidy and Tulip hide Humperdoo from The Grail, whose operatives are now searching both for their Messiah - and Starr. Meanwhile, a tempted Jesse considers a powerful offer...
The Terror: Infamy
The origin of evil is explored in the synopsis for “Taizo,” the sixth episode of The Terror: Infamy.
A story of the past provides insight into the present evil that stalks the Terminal Islanders. Chester returns home to his family, only to find that someone he was searching for is gone. Henry and Asako are faced with a difficult decision.
Pandora
Pilar’s implants are hacked in the synopsis for “What Was It You Wanted,” the August 20 episode of Pandora.
When Pilar’s (Banita Sendhu) bio-organic implants are hacked, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) lead an investigation to help save their friend and find out who’s responsible and stop them from continuing to torment Pilar. Jenn Wexler directed the episode with teleplay by Lisa Klink and story by Mark A. Altman (#106). Original airdate 8/20/2019.
Emergence
Allison Tolman investigates an amnesiac young girl whose presence disrupts electronics in the first trailer for NBC’s Emergence.
Legion
Finally, it’s the end of the world as we know in the trailer for the series finale of Legion.
Banner art by Jim Cooke.
