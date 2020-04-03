Which Baby Yoda Toy Is Right for You?

Hasbro, Hot Toys, Funko: w hich Baby Yoda i s r ight f or y ou? Image : Hasbro, Hot Toys, Funko

The world was so different last November. People were shaking hands, going to the movies, and there were zero toys of The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda.

Of course, it’s a whole new world now. There are lots of Baby Yoda toys, and while only the first few have begun to make their way home (the covid-19 pandemic is understandably delaying the arrival of some merchandise), you still may be thinking: W hich Baby Yoda is for me? This, obviously assumes you want a Baby Yoda. If you don’t, this article probably won’t be as helpful. However, if you are in the market for a Baby Yoda in this world that’s suddenly flush with options, we’re here to break it all down.

To figure this out a few factors must be accounted for.

Budget - How much do you want to spend? Size - How big do you want the Baby to be? Purpose - Is this is a doll to play with or simply an object to display?

Think about that as we break down what’s available. (And of note, these are just the singular Baby Yodas. Not the Baby Yoda t-shirts or jewelry or waffle makers or whatever else.)

The Baby Yoda Funko Pop. Photo : Funko

Small Budget, Small Size

First up, we have the smallest and least expensive options. These are for fans who would like a little Baby Yoda in their life (as a treat) but don’t want to go too wild. The most obvious option here is the Funko Pop: small, adorable, great for display but not really that cuddly.

Hasbro also has several different options, such as the Mission Fleet series in which you get a very tiny Baby Yoda alongside the Mandalorian on a speeder; the Bounty Collection, which come in two packs, all of which feature Baby Yoda in different adorable poses; and then the Black Series, which is the smallest of the bunch because it’s in scale with other characters in that series. It’s probably the most accurate looking of the group.

All of these cost between $10- 15.

Baby Yoda Lego BrickHeadz. Image : Lego

Medium Budget, Small Size

Lego products are always expensive, in case you’re thinking $25 might seem like a lot for this tiny, three - inch Baby Yoda. The bonus is, you get a Mandalorian too. You could play with them but really they’re better on display.

The cuddlebug of the bunch, by Disney. Image : Disney

Medium Budget, Medium Size

If you want something a little bigger, you’re probably going to end up with a plush. And there are lots of options here already.

First up, Disney has an 11-inch plush that looks like a teddy bear and is by far the most cuddly looking of the bunch. Mattel has a plush that’s the same size but looks a little more realistic. Less fuzzy. Finally, Hasbro has a 7.5-inch plush that’s fuzzy and smaller, but it talks.

Those are all about $25 or so.

Large Budget, Medium Size

If you’re looking for a Baby Yoda that’s close to its actual size, and is a little more realistic, here’s where you want to be. Hasbro has an animatronic one that’s about $60. Pricey, yes, but compared to everything else on the list, it gives you the best bang for your buck—especially for how good the movement is. It’s good for play as well as display and has just enough accuracy too.

LOOK AT THE LITTLE LEGO. Photo : Gizmodo

Huge Budget, Small Size

Spending lots of money for something small might seem like an odd combination— b ut with these options, you get more than just Baby Yoda. For example, there’s a Lego Baby Yoda mini-figure. And yes, he’s very, very, very small. You can only get him by spending $130, but with him, you get the entire Razor Crest ship. You can display the set or play with it.

Also, Hot Toys has a 6th scale version of Baby Yoda, making him probably three inches tall. Again though, he comes with a 12- inch tall Mandalorian, in full Beskar armor, as well as the hover pram. So if you want a screen accurate Baby Yoda as well as his defacto daddy, this is the way. The set costs about $315.

The mack daddy of them all. Photo : Hot Toys

Huge Budget, Huge Size

These are the big guns. The pieces that are going to stretch your wallet but also give you the closest thing to actually having Baby Yoda in your home.

Option one, Sideshow has a life-size, screen-accurate Baby Yoda for $350. Option two, Hot Toys has one for $410. What’s the difference? Well, the Sideshow one is a statue. It doesn’t move, it just looks incredible. For the extra money, the Hot Toys version comes with a bevy of accessories and has articulation. So you can pose or move your collectible however you want. If you just want something to look at, Sideshow is the way to go. If you want something you can form into cute poses, Hot Toys is the answer. Either way, these two are the closest things you can own short of the actual, multi-million dollar puppet used on the set of The Mandalorian.

Which Baby Yoda, or Baby Yodas, have you bought or are thinking of buying?

