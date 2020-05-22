When Mission: Impossible 7 Gets Back on Track, It'll Be With a New Nemesis for Ethan Hunt

As long as Henry Cavill’s arms remain locked and loaded, we’ll be fine. Image : Paramount

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Alan Menken has joined Skydance’s new fantasy musical. Mike McMahan discusses the dynamics between the hapless stars of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Scooter and Skeeter are coming to the Muppet Babies reboot. Plus, Shudder taps a new western-horror film, bad news for Emergence, and what’s to come on The 100. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Mission: Impossible 7

Due to production delays leading to a scheduling conflict, Deadline reports Esai Morales (Titan’s Deathstroke) will replace Nicholas Hoult as the villain in Mission: Impossible 7.

Advertisement

Spellbound



Deadline reports Alan Menken will write the music for Skydance Animation’s upcoming musical fantasy, Spellbound, in which “a young girl must break the spell that has split her kingdom in two.” Vicky Jenson (Shrek, A Shark Tale) will direct the project from a screenplay by Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin (Mulan) co-written with Linda Woolverton.

The Pale Door

RLJE Films and Shudder have acquired The Pale Door, a horror-western hybrid directed by Aaron B. Koontz, based on a script by Koontz, Cameron Burns, and Keith Lansdale. Starring Pat Healy, Bill Sage, Noah Segan, Devin Druid, Zachary Knighton, and Melora Walters, the story concerns a gang of train robbers seeking shelter in “a seemingly uninhabited ghost town.” Naturally, “they are surprised to stumble upon a welcoming brothel in the town’s square. But the beautiful women who greet them are actually a coven of witches with very sinister plans for the unsuspecting outlaws.” [The Wrap]

Advertisement

Emergence

Sad news—ABC has canceled Emergence after one season. [TV Line]

Agents of SHIELD

The third episode of season seven is titled, “Alien Commies from the Future!” according to Spoiler TV.

Advertisement

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends “find themselves in 1984-esque world” in the synopsis for “ Swan Thong, ” the season five finale of Legends of Tomorrow.

SEASON FINALE – Still controlled by the Fates, the Legends find themselves in 1984-esque world, they soon discover that things aren’t as they thought they would be. The Legends must convince the civilians to trust them and stand up for their right to choose, but the Fates don’t make it easy by resurrecting the Encores once again. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Olivia Swann and Matt Ryan also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Morgan Faust.

Advertisement

[Comic Book]

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Showrunner Mike McMahan spoke to /Film about the dynamic between the two leads on the upcoming Star Trek: Lower Decks animated series.

You have Ensign Beckett Mariner, who is sort of like our Tom Cruise/Maverick, where she’s amazing at Starfleet stuff, and she’s incredibly knowledgeable, but she just hates following the rules and she bristles at the military structure. She wants to do whatever she wants. She’s kind of like Captain Kirk if Kirk wasn’t a captain and didn’t have the power. Kirk would follow his gut, and she followers her gut. Then, Ensign Brad Boimler also knows everything about sci-fi stuff, and is also an amazing Starfleet crew member, but he’s so by-the-book and so burdened by following the rules that he can’t follow his gut. So the comedic friction there is that they both want the same thing, they’re both good at this stuff, but emotionally and from a human level, they’re completely different about how they do it.

Advertisement

Muppet Babies



Scooter and Skeeter debut in a clip from the new Muppet Babies, before Nanny comes up with an especially half-assed excuse to leave the room.

The 100

Finally, Echo and Gabriel learn more about Hope’s mysterious past in the trailer for “The Garden, ” next week’s episode of The 100.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.