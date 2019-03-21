Photo: Prop Store

Even though Netflix has cancelled all of its Marvel shows over the past few months, fans may still be holding onto the hope they could return. And while that’s nice in theory, the fact Marvel is about to literally sell pieces of the shows back to fans probably isn’t a good sign.

Marvel has teamed up with the Prop Store to sell authentic props, costumes, and other items from Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. The auction has over 750 pieces in it and will take place in August. Fans interested in bidding can sign up for updates on the official Prop Store site.

Advertisement

Here are just a few examples of pieces that’ll be available in the auction.

The stunt Iron Fist mask. Daredevil’s costume Luke Cage’s hoodie, bullet holes included The Nelson and Murdock sign. Misty Knight’s bionic arm. Pop’s Swear Jar Matt’s glasses Elektra’s sais 1 / 8

If you’re a fan, this has to be bittersweet. On one hand, you can actually own something original and screen-used from these shows. On the other hand, if you own it, Marvel is never, ever going to need it again. More than almost anything, this has to be the final nail in the coffin for these shows.

Advertisement

The auction will take place live in Los Angeles but online bidding will be allowed. You can find out more, and see more images, at this link.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.