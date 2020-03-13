What's Your Favorite Friday the 13th Movie?

It’s his day, so let’s chat. Photo : Paramount

Of course this hell week ends in a Friday the 13th. Of course it does. The world just went through one of the most shocking, surprising, horrible weeks in recent memory so the fact it’s ending on a day synonymous with bad luck is just the cherry on top.

At least the fact it’s Friday the 13th gives us a timely reason to discuss Friday the 13th movies. Which, frankly, we’d do on Wednesday the 5th or Saturday the 29th. Anytime is a good time to talk about Jason Voorhees. But, on Friday the 13th? It just feels right.

Which leads us to you. We want you to tell us what your favorite Friday the 13th movies are. io9 news editor and horror expert Cheryl Eddy weighed in on this in depth a few months back and you can read the whole thing here.

She goes with part IV, The Final Chapter, as her favorite, which is a popular choice among horror fans. It also happens to be a choice I wholeheartedly disagree with because I think the goofiness of that movie way overshoots any possible kitschiness and hugely overpowers any horror elements. My pick is probably Cheryl’s #2, the original Friday the 13th. Of course, not having Jason as the killer (40-year-old spoiler alert!) does knock it down a peg, but the Pamela twist and the scares still hold up quite well. I also fucking loooooove Jason X, and have said as much on this very website.

So that’s us. What about you? Justify your Jason below.

