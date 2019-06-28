Image: All Images (Grey Matter Art/Gallery Nucleus)

The best movie of 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is now on Netflix and—whether by coincidence or not—an art show celebrating its brilliance is about to open too.

“What’s Up Danger? The Into the Spider-Verse Tribute Show” kicks off on June 29 at Gallery Nucleus in Alhambra, CA. Nearly two dozen artists, many of whom worked on the film itself, have contributed new prints and originals themed around the amazing animated Spider-Man film, and we’re excited to show you just a small glimpse.

Check them out.

The show opens at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 at 210 East Main Street, Alhambra, CA 91801, and will be on display through July 13. Online sales will happen Sunday, June 30 on Gallery Nucleus’ website.

