A new Netflix series will pit Paul Rudd against his mortal enemy...Paul Rudd.

The show is called Living With Yourself and it was created by Daily Show alum Timothy Greenberg. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Rudd will play a troubled man who elects to undergo an inventive new treatment to become a better person, until “he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version—revealing that his own worst enemy is himself.” So, basically, it’s two Paul Rudds for the price of one!

Netflix has ordered an eight-episode first season of what it calls a “fresh and inventive philosophical comedy,” per THR. That article also suggests Rudd will only star in the first season of the show. So, maybe, if there are subsequent seasons, those would follow different characters undergoing this same treatment? Seems interesting, but that’s pure speculation.

Greenberg will be the showrunner and executive producer along with Rudd and Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the Oscar-nominated duo behind Little Miss Sunshine. Dayton and Faris will also direct episodes of the show.

No release date has been set for Living With Yourself, but it feels like sometime next year would be a good guess. Until then, you can see Rudd do sci-fi in the Netflix original movie Mute.