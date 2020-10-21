Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesSci-Fi

What Year Would You Back to the Future To?

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:open channel
open channelback to the futureuniversaltime travelMichael J. FoxChristopher LloydNostalgia
21
Save
An image from Universal’s “reimagined” Back to the Future recap.
An image from Universal’s “reimagined” Back to the Future recap.
Image: Universal

Happy Back to the Future Day, a time when we celebrate one of the greatest movie trilogies ever—and look back at all of those times we totally could’ve used a DeLorean to change our own family history.

Advertisement

Back to the Future is celebrating 35 years of great music, “heavy” time travel, and puffy vests in 2020—but today also marks five years since the DeLorean actually traveled to the far-flung future of 2015 in Back to the Future II. Since then, the franchise has gone on to spawn oodles of tchotchkes beyond the three films, including board games, video games, and constant rumors of a sequel that isn’t going to happen, so please stop asking.

Advertisement

As part of the festivities, Universal has released this amazing “reimagined” look at the first movie, featuring several artists and creators putting their own creative spin on the classic film.

For this latest anniversary of Back to the Future, we want to know what year you’d want to time travel to. Whether it’s to fix something from your past, prevent something disastrous from happening in the future, or just check out some sweet history. Personally, I would love to time travel about 200 years into the future, take some video of all the climate change problems that are bound to occur, then travel back and go, “Do you see it now?!”

G/O Media may get a commission
Flint and Tinder Full-Grain Leather Dopp Kit
Flint and Tinder Full-Grain Leather Dopp Kit

Let us know in the comments what year you’d time travel to and what you’d do there. And yes, I’m sure there are plenty of us who are tempted to automatically respond “2016!” and for good reason, so let’s all share a good sigh as we accept the reality that 2016 would definitely benefit from Doc Brown’s interventions.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Impossible Foods Is Now Developing a Plant-Based Alternative to Cow's Milk

Kelly Marie Tran Goes on an Epic Quest in Raya and the Last Dragon's Trailer

Star Wars' Universal Monsters

Amy Coney Barrett Is One Big Walking Conflict of Interest

DISCUSSION

trx0x
trx0x

When it came out, I use to daydream about what I would do in a Back To The Future situation, and where I would go in the past. And then I realized if I went back in time, like a significant number of years, I would basically be in a place where I wasn’t wanted, because I’m not white. That realization kinda soured me on the whole time travel idea.