I don’t know how to live in a world where RoboCop is selling fried chicken.



Kentucky Fried Chicken’s latest attempt to get nerds to buy fried chicken bits by the bucketful—they’ve given up on Larfleeze, it seems—has seen them call in none other than the ultimate police operative: the original RoboCop.

The fast food corporation has handed over the bolo tie reins to several actors over the years to step into the petrifying shoes of Colonel Sanders, but RoboCop is arguably the weirdest attempt yet. Here’s the video announcing the move, which sees RoboSanders safeguarding the secret KFC recipe and relocating to Bahnhof’s Pionen data center, one of the most secure underground bunkers in the world.

Because apparently, we’re using a place underneath tons of Stockholm mountain that can literally withstand nuclear blasts to store the real important things from human civilization.

Like the KFC recipe.

Delivered by RoboCop.

Man, it is too early in the forever for pop culture to be like this.

