There’s no denying The Conjuring universe is massively successful with two Conjuring movies, three Anabelle movies, The Nun, The Curse of La Llorona (2019), and a third Conjuring film on the way.



The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is set to release on June 4. Directed by Michael Chevas and written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, the story is centered around the trial of Arne Cheyanne Johnson. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are back as Ed and Lorraine Warren, the power couple stopping demonic possessions all over the world.

While the previous Conjuring films were about hauntings and possessions, The Devil Made Me Do It is about all of that—and then some. The film is based on true events regarding Arne Johnson, who killed his landlord. When taken to trial, his lawyers used demonic possession as a defense. This is the first time in U.S. Judicial history this defense is used.

In The Devil Made Me Do It, new featurette Debbie Johnson, wife of Arne Johnson, discusses her experience witnessing the demonic possession. First, her younger brother David is possessed by a demon who left David’s body and took over her husband. Ed and Lorraine Warren were involved in the case as they were witnesses who petitioned multiple priests to perform an exorcism on David.

The audience won’t know the whole truth as films tend to take artistic liberties wherever they see fit—but the truth is in there somewhere, right? In the Discovery Channel’s A Haunting episode Where Demons Dwell, Debbie Johnson goes more in-depth about what she saw and confirms Ed and Lorraine’s recollection of events that affected her family.

Watch the featurette below and let us know if it makes you a believer in the supernatural!

