You’ve seen the movie. You’ve seen the show. But unless you live on the other side of the planet, you probably haven’t seen the spinoff. That’s set to change this summer as Wellington Paranormal, the cop-centric What We Do in the Shadows spinoff created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, is coming to t he CW and HBO Max.

The series focuses on Officers O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue), who both appeared in the 2014 film. On they show they join Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) to investigate weird happenings around Wellington . It originally debuted in New Zealand in 2018 and just started its third season there last month. As the Hollywood Reporter notes, s tarting this summer the show will first play on t he CW and then show up on the CW streaming services as well as HBO Max (all of which are owned by Warner Media) the next day.

This is obviously great news for fans of Clement and Waititi’s unique brand of humor. FX’s What We Do in the Shadows TV show blew up in its second season, gaining tons of new fans and even some awards love along the way. Bringing more of that stateside makes a bunch of sense.

And yet...t he CW? The same network that shows Riverdale and DC stuff? Great, popular shows, to be sure, but they’re obviously a bit more straight forward than the weird, uncomfortable, subversive comedy that defines the What We Do in the Shadows brand. Nevertheless, the fact that Wellington Paranormal will finally be easily accessible anywhere at all is a good thing.

