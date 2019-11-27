What Pop Culture Are You Thankful for This Year?

Thanksgiving is almost upon us in the United States. A time to reflect on all the good things we have in life. Usually, this means health, family, friends, and maybe even food. But don’t forget the other things that bring you joy— m ainly, mountains of popular culture.



Odds are, if you’re reading a site like io9, pop culture is a part of you. Movies, TV, music, comics, books, these are the things you deal with every day, either professionally or personally, that make life worth living. Obviously, you love your family and friends. But you also love when the lights go down in a movie theater or the smell of a new book.

Advertisement

Here, we want you to tell us what pop culture you’re thankful for this year. The io9 staff weighed in on this last year but this year, we’re asking the readers.

What’s the 2019 pop culture that’s brought you the most joy this year?

It’s hard to answer that question for the whole year but, for me, the first thing that comes to mind is Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. I finished the game last night and, no spoilers, but it was just really rewarding to go back to that specific moment in the Star Wars timeline and explore its potential a little bit more.

Advertisement

Another one I’ll throw out there— and trust me this is super random— i s this prop replica of the vampire comics from The Lost Boys.

Advertisement

The fact someone went back and took the time to make the actual comic books from Lost Boys is such a specific, awesome niche of fandom that the fact those things were made just fills me with glee. And they’re still available too, right here.

Now, it’s your turn. W hat are you thankful for in pop culture this year?

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.