Image: Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel Studios)

There are more rumors about new characters joining Star Wars: Episode IX. The stars of Avengers: Infinity War tease Ant-Man and the Wasp. Chris McQuarrie just won’t stop talking about a potential Man of Steel 2. Plus, Teen Titans Go to the Movies stands in the shadow of Justice League, and what’s to come in Handmaid’s Tale and Supergirl. Spoilers!



Untitled Ben Wheatley MCU Film

On a recent episode of the Adam Buxton Podcast, actor/comedian Bob Mortimer revealed director Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire, Doctor Who) has been offered “one of the big Marvel films.”

That was a movie script we were going to do with – I think it was Film4. It’s tricky, but we keep plugging away. We’ve got one in at the moment that nearly got going that we hope we’ll make which is about Michael Jackson. He left a glove, one of his training gloves that he used when he wasn’t on stage, and it’s a very valuable item now, and there’s a few people trying to get ownership of it. It’s just a road movie thing. But we were about to start that, but you know Ben Wheatley? Ben Wheatley got offered one of the big Marvel films, so it wasn’t for us to say, ‘You ain’t doing that, Ben.’

[The Playlist]

Star Wars Episode IX

Another day, another casting call from That Hashtag Show, this time for character allegedly named Caro, an “ethnic female” between the ages of 18-26 who is “preferably African-American.” Caro is described a “leader and problem solver, smart with a great sense of humor and a strong will” also possessing “a captivating naturalness and ease to her manner.” The character description adds, “all this comes to her effortlessly.”





Ant-Man & The Wasp

Marvel released the latest poster, which includes our first look at Michelle Pfieffer’s Janet van Dyne and an unmasked Hannah John-Kamen as The Ghost.

Meanwhile, the cast of Infinity War is eager to know where Ant-Man and The Wasp were during Thanos’s attack on Earth — a question which may be revealed when the new trailer arrives today.

Man of Steel 2

Speaking with CinePop, Chris McQuarrie stated he’d direct Man of Steel 2 “If Henry [Cavill] asked me to.”

I’ve never really thought about it. I feel like if the story was right and the character was right – I love working with Henry, Henry’s great. If Henry asked me to, sure, why not?

Avengers 4

Writer Christopher Markus has stated both Captain America and Black Widow will have more screen time in Avengers 4 than they did in Infinity War.

Some of the people, when you weigh up who you are seeing, seem to take a little bit of a back seat in this one. When we did crack them, what we realized was they had far more potential in the movie coming next year, just in terms of how their character would be tested by the story. I’m not telling you what the story is. I will say there is less Steve Rogers and Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) than you might expect in this movie [Infinity War]. Because they are such hard-bitten people, when a threat comes, they stand there and they take the threat. They don’t crack. They don’t whimper. They don’t start talking about all their failed opportunities. So, there isn’t that much to explore, especially when you don’t have a lot of time. But there’s a lot later.

[THR]

Deadpool 2

Peter W. makes a reasonable observation about Cable as Deadpool displays a talent for pole dancing in two new TV spots.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The series’ new deadly hybrid species, “Indoraptor,” has made the cover of Total Film Magazine.

Teen Titans GO! To the Movies

Five new posters have the Teen Titans standing in the shadows of their Justice League counterparts. [Coming Soon]

SuperGrid

Courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting, we also have the trailer for SuperGrid, the new post-apocalyptic action film from Wolfcop director Lowell Dean.

Agents of SHIELD

Speaking with Digital Spy, showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen once again stated the season five finale could just as well work as a series finale.

We approach the end of every season the same way, which is… we never really know if we’re going to get another one until we’re towards the end of our shooting anyway, so our goal is to be able to satisfy either way.

The Boys

10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg will helm the pilot episode of Amazon’s adaptation. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Handmaid’s Tale

A trailer for “Baggage,” episode three of The Handmaid’s Tale’s second season, has finally hit the web.

Supergirl

Supergirl takes on all three World Killers at once in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Trinity.”

iZombie

Liv eats the brains of a hard-boiled detective (guest-star Enrico Colantoni) in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Yipee Ki Brain, Motherscratcher.”

The Terror

Finally, a skeptical Captain Crozier wants to see the remains of the men killed by the polar bear-monster-Wendigo in a clip from next week’s episode, “Terror Camp Clear.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.