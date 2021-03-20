What Is This Very Good Squire Up To?

British Library digitized image from page 149 of “The Merry Ballads of the Olden Time, illustrated in pictures & rhyme” Illustration : British Library

A faithful hound sits behind a shield, gauntlets, and a sword—a pile of battle-ready belongings, but no knight to wear them. Why is this very good boy keeping watch, and where’s his presumably un-armored human ? Saddle up for another round of io9's Concept Art Writing Prompt series, where we share an image and invite you to get creative with a story in the comments.

This particular illustration comes from one of our favorite sources for public domain images: the British Library Flickr archive. The historical context provided tells us that this particular image comes from “The Merry Ballads of the Olden Time, illustrated in pictures & rhyme,” a monograph published in 1880 by “F. Warne.” No idea what ballad accompanied this image, but if you feel like writing your contribution in rhyme, go for it!

Concept artists, want your work featured on io9 for a concept art writing prompt? Email us at tips@io9.com, with the subject line “Concept art writing prompt.”

