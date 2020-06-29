What Is Doom Patrol's Flex Mentallo Staring At?

Who’s ready to flex? Image : DC Universe

Remember that time on Doom Patrol when Flex Mentallo, the Hero of the Beach, ended up accidentally giving the entire Doom Patrol, a roving band of cabaret performers, and a sentient street spontaneous orgasms by flexing his muscles? Of course you do, because who forgets something wild like that?



Though Danny the Street was literally bricked when last they appeared on Doom Patrol, it seems as if Flex and Danny’s other denizens are making their way back to the series in the next episode (the first three debuted last week on DC Universe and HBO Max), presumably to get their dear friend back in working order. The latest set of photos for the episode—“Sex Patrol”—feature Flex quite prominently with a number of different characters, suggesting that, well he’s going to... have sex with one of them? Who knows. Considering how Flex’s powers all boil down to him being able to effectively manipulate the whole of reality, everything’s really open to interpretation. Take a sneak peek at the next episode