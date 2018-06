Westworld has given us a terrifying look at what might happen if humanoid robots powered by highly sophisticated AI suddenly became self-aware and very, very pissed off. Clever short film A.I. Therapy imagines instead future technology that becomes self-aware... and very, very self-involved.



The film—directed by Chris Vernon and Emerald Fennell—is just over a minute long, but it feels like a tease for a wryly funny sitcom we’d 100 percent want to watch.

