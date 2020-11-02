What Happens When You Meet Your Parallel Self?

Dr. Farnsworth meets his parallel self in an episode of Futurama. Image : Fox

“For want of a nail the shoe was lost.” We often think about where our lives would be if certain things had turned out differently. But what if there were other realities where those things had actually happened—and you could meet the other you that’s living through them? It’d be like staring into a mirror, one that may be just as curious to stare back at you.

It’s time for the latest Concept Art Writing Prompt, which challenges writers and artists to take a concept and turn it into something fascinating. Gizmodo recently asked a series of experts to weigh in on the subject of possible worlds—something plays a major part in the upcoming second season of His Dark Materials, as well as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

We’re likewise fascinated, especially with the idea of meeting another version of ourselves. Would this person have everything figured out? Would their life be a total disaster? Or perhaps, would they have tentacles and gills instead of a human body, and live in a sequin-filled gelatinous cube orbiting a dying star? There’s a multiverse of possibilities. All you have to do is reach out and find one—and share the results in the comments below.

