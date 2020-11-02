Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Fiction

What Happens When You Meet Your Parallel Self?

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:concept art writing prompt
concept art writing promptwriting promptparallel universesmultiversefuturamahis dark materialsmarvel cinematic universeDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessspider-man into the spider-versefiction
Save
Dr. Farnsworth meets his parallel self in an episode of Futurama.
Dr. Farnsworth meets his parallel self in an episode of Futurama.
Image: Fox
FictionFictionJourneys into unfamiliar worlds, imagined futures, and altered states of mind.
PrevNextView All

“For want of a nail the shoe was lost.” We often think about where our lives would be if certain things had turned out differently. But what if there were other realities where those things had actually happened—and you could meet the other you that’s living through them? It’d be like staring into a mirror, one that may be just as curious to stare back at you.

Advertisement

It’s time for the latest Concept Art Writing Prompt, which challenges writers and artists to take a concept and turn it into something fascinating. Gizmodo recently asked a series of experts to weigh in on the subject of possible worlds—something plays a major part in the upcoming second season of His Dark Materials, as well as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Advertisement

We’re likewise fascinated, especially with the idea of meeting another version of ourselves. Would this person have everything figured out? Would their life be a total disaster? Or perhaps, would they have tentacles and gills instead of a human body, and live in a sequin-filled gelatinous cube orbiting a dying star? There’s a multiverse of possibilities. All you have to do is reach out and find one—and share the results in the comments below.

Concept artists, want your work featured on io9 for a concept art writing prompt? Email us at tips@io9.com, with the subject line “Concept art writing prompt.”

G/O Media may get a commission
2 Years + One Extra Plan Free
2 Years + One Extra Plan Free
Use the promo code KINJAGIFT

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Apple Is Having Yet Another Event Nov. 10, and This One's All About Macs

A New Netflix Poster Spotlights All the Gadgets From Prospect, Pedro Pascal's Sci-Fi Thriller

Updates From Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, X-Files, and More

Sony Says No to People's Dreams of Colored Side Panels for the PS5

DISCUSSION