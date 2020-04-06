What Exactly Is Going on With Ezra Miller?

Ezra Miller attends the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary Event at Brooklyn Navy Yard on November 5, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo : Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Until recently, Ezra Miller was best known for their acting—in the Fantastic Beasts movies, and in the DCEU films, a series which has long been promising Miller’s Flash character their own standalone chapter. Miller’s also known for red-carpet fashion flair. But now they’re making headlines for the wrong reasons.

In a story that’s been spreading all over the internet but given legitimacy by today’s inclusion in trade publication Variety, Miller was involved in an alleged violent incident at Iceland’s “Prikið Kaffihús, a trendy bar in central Reykjavik that Miller frequents when he [sic] is in town.”

According to Variety, which posted the clip if you want to check it out for yourself [Note: trigger warning for both the video and the description that follows here], “the seven-second video shows a man [sic] saying, ‘Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?’ to a young woman, who appears to be jokingly preparing herself for a fight and is smiling. Miller then grabs the girl by the throat, and throws her to the ground. At this point, the person filming says, ‘Woah, bro. Bro,’ and stops shooting, with the footage ending abruptly.”

Variety spoke to an eyewitness who said the victim was part of a group of “pushy” fans, who approached the actor and apparently angered them, and that immediately after the confrontation, Miller was escorted from the bar. Beyond that, it’s difficult to put together a complete picture of the incident given the brevity of the video, and neither Miller’s representatives nor Warner Bros. responded to Variety’s request for comment.

As of April 3, Iceland has not ordered a country-wide lockdown due to covid-19, which explains why the bar was open. The global pandemic has halted all film production, but Miller’s upcoming projects include a third Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them installment, as well as that currently-slated-for-2022 Flash project. io9 has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment on Miller; we’ll update this post if we get a response.

