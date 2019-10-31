What Does the Title Terminator: Dark Fate Mean? Not Even the Stars All Agree

The idea of fate is central to Terminator mythology. Is it Sarah Connor’s fate to save the world? Or is there “No fate but what we make,” like characters so often say? It’s a question that once again comes up in Terminator: Dark Fate, and rightfully so. The word is right there in the title. But what exactly is the “d ark” fate?

Unlike the clear and direct title “Judgment Day,” the words “Dark Fate” are never uttered in the new Terminator film. And while you may have a broad sense of what the phrase means after watching the movie, we asked stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and director Tim Miller what they thought. All of their answers are similar, but not exactly the same , and that’s kind of fascinating. Check out the clip above.

io9: It’s called Dark Fate, but we never hear the words “Dark Fate” in the movie—so what does the title mean to you guys?

Linda Hamilton: Our fate as humankind is pretty dark. The movie is dark, although it’ s got its moments of humor as well, but really the dark fate of mankind because they just keep building AIs that become self-aware and you know, humankind is the architect of its own demise. That’s sort of a repetitive theme in all of the movies. That’s our jumping-off point for this one.

Gabriel Luna: You know, Sarah carves it into the table when they’re in Mexico as they’re rallying and circling the wagons trying to lick their wounds and head back to Cyberdyne. She believes “No fate.” It can be made, you can build it, construct it as you see fit, which in a sense she’s right. And she does change a lot of things with all the actions she takes in Terminator 2, but what she’s really only done in the end is just kind of have this whole thing, other new future bubble up and reverberate and I think that it’s just the darkness is kind of in us, in our own human— our own, like, self-destructive tendencies.



Natalia Reyes: We’re telling the story of Sarah Connor, and she’s coming back after 28 years, and you know, I think some decisions that she made were not the best, or she’s just like trying to understand what happened in all this time.



Tim Miller: All of us mak e choices every day that influence our fate down the line just like Sarah did. And it’s really all about this thing that she did that she thought was a good choice at the end of Terminator 2 to destroy Cyberdyne, but fate had something different in mind. Instead of making things better she just made it worse.



