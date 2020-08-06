What Did You Think of Star Trek: Lower Decks' Premiere?

Oh you know, just a Tuesday on a Starfleet vessel. Image : CBS

Today a new frontier in Star Trek opens up with the arrival of Lower Decks in the U.S. and Canada. You’ve already heard what we liked about the premiere (and a little bit beyond that), but now that you’ve had a chance to meet the crew of the Cerritos, what are your initial thoughts about the show so far?

Consider this your chance to dive into a few spoilers for “Second Contact,” so—sorry for now, international readers!—this is your last warning to abandon ship...

While the premiere leans heavy on zany action, from away team hijinks to, y’know, a causal viral rage zombie outbreak that infects most of the crew, there’s definitely already interesting seeds being sown when it comes to Lower Decks’ main crew. Especially the intriguing reveal at the end that Mariner’s anti-authoritarian ego is in part driven not by her regular demotions, but the fact that she’s serving under her dismayed mother, Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis).



One of the best things about the episode that inspired this whole animated endeavor was how it established the power dynamics that exist even among Starfleet’s officer ranks, and the great divide between an ensign and someone who’s part of the bridge crew. Those themes are still in place, but that personal connection that both Mariner and Freeman are trying to keep quiet from their fellow officers will make for an interesting thread for the show to pull on when it’s not busy being wacky space fun.

Anyway, let us know in the comments what you thought of the episode. Are you sticking with it, waiting for Discovery to follow Lower Decks later this year instead, or looking for the nearest runabout out of here already?

