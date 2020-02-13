What Could Sony's Mysterious New 2021 Marvel Movie Be?

Put your Spider-Thinking-Caps on. Image : Sony Pictures Animation

Taika Waititi discusses more Akira delays, and whether or not Jane Foster will share her comic book counterpart’s tragic illness in Thor: Love & Thunder. Plus, Harley Quinn takes on the Justice League, what’s to come on The Walking Dead, and...Robert Englund investigates the supernatural!? Spoilers now!



Carrier

Deadline reports Cynthia Erivo has been cast as the lead in Amblin’s upcoming sci-fi thriller, Carrier. She’s said to play Raylene, “a truck driver who accepts an off-the-books long hall trucking assignment to cover for her ill father. She soon realizes that her mysterious cargo is a threat to the world and various forces begin targeting her to control or destroy it.”

Wolf

Deadline also reports George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp have joined the cast of Wolf, an upcoming genre film from Nathalie Biancheri “set in a home of young people where the residents believe they are really animals rather than human beings.”

Masters of the Universe

Harper’s Bazaar reports the new Masters of the Universe movie starring Noah Centineo begins filming this summer.

Untitled Marvel Movie

According to Exhibitor Relations, an unspecified Sony/Marvel movie is currently scheduled for an October 8, 2021 release date.

Ant-Man 3

Michael Pena revealed he isn’t sure Luis will return for Ant-Man 3 during a recent interview with Coming Soon.

For the last one, I didn’t really know what capacity I was going to come back in or if I was going to come back. I think they’re a year away from filming, I think it would be great if I could do a third one. But you never know, especially with all the stuff that happened in Endgame. Right now, Marvel’s in a situation where they can crush some expectations, they’re gonna have to crush some expectations of other characters, not just mine, so hopefully I make the cut.

Thor: Love & Thunder

Taika Waititi also told Variety he “doesn’t know” if Jane Foster will have cancer in Thor: Love & Thunder.

We don’t know. That comics run was a big inspiration and was an influence on the first few drafts. But at Marvel, we always change everything. I could say one thing right now, and in two years, it will be the complete opposite — or that thing won’t exist. We continue writing even in post-production.

Akira

In the same interview, the very busy Waititi confirmed Thor: Love & Thunder derailed his planned live-action remake of Akira for another “two years.”

The whole thing went on hold. We had to keep pushing the dates, and it encroached on the Thor dates, which were immovable. So Akira ended up shifting two years down the track.

Wonder Woman 1984

In conversation with Variety, Patty Jenkins described the resurrected Steve Trevor as a “super alpha” incapable of feeling emasculated.

He’s not beta at all. He’s a super alpha who can absolutely wear his discomfort on his sleeve. So, from day one, I was always saying that it should almost be like Wonder Woman meets Indiana Jones where Indiana would never be emasculated. Chris just very naturally has that quality. You can tell by meeting him that he’s warm and he’s chill and he truly appreciates women.

Morbius

Jared Leto is now filming reshoots on Morbius.

Extra Ordinary

Bloody-Disgusting now reports the delayed supernatural comedy Extra Ordinary starring Will Forte will open March 6, 2020.

The 100

Deadline reports Iola Evans, Adain Bradley, and Leo Howard are the first to be cast in The 100's upcoming “prequel backdoor pilot” episode. Evans will play the “whip-smart and passionate” Callie who must “find a new purpose” after her crusade to save the planet is derailed by the apocalypse, while Bradley has been cast as her “hard-working and headstrong” brother, Reese. Howard is August, “a rebellious and passionate musician” who was previously “a member of a radical environmental group dedicated to saving the planet” before the world ended.

The Walking Dead

AMC has released both a new teaser and featurette for the final episodes of The Walking Dead’s tenth season.

Harley Quinn

Harley’s gang takes on the Justice League in the trailer for tomorrow’s episode, “Devil’s Snare. ”.

True Terror With Robert Englund

Finally, Robert Englund investigates allegedly true supernatural phenomena through dramatic reenactments in a new series for the Travel Channel premiering March 18.

