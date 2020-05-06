What Are Your Hopes for Taika Waititi's Star Wars Movie?

This Oscar winner is making a Star Wars movie. Photo : Rachel Luna ( Getty Images )

The week’s biggest news so far came Monday, when Disney made its latest announcements about the previously uncertain future of Star Wars. There’s another Disney+ show coming from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland and a new movie coming from writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns and director Taika Waititi.

Waititi, of course, is the biggest name there. The What We Do in the Shadows and Thor: Ragnarok director is coming off an Oscar win for his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, and directed arguably the best episode of The Mandalorian. His work always has a very unique tone blending humor with heart and, frankly, it feels pretty outside of what we know as Star Wars.

Which is exciting, of course. After the Skywalker Saga, fans are eager for the franchise to open up its wings and fly to new heights. Explore crazy new worlds filled with soon to be iconic new characters. And Waititi obviously has that in him, especially with the talents of Wilson-Cairns helping fly the ship.

We have questions though. Such as: What do you want from this movie? Do you want it to be pure Taika, with plenty of awkward humor? Will Lucasfilm even allow that after what happened with Phil Lord and Chris Miller? Should it be its own movie, standing alone from other stories, or the start of a new series? Also, though he has to make Thor: Love and Thunder first, are you more excited for that or this?

Plenty of things to talk about and we urge you to do just that below.

