It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Fiction

What Are You Thinking About as You Fall to Earth?

charlespm
Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Writing Prompt
Writing PromptSpaceCaptain MarvelStar Trek: Discovery
7
Save
Michael Burnham realizing that it’s only Monday.
Image: CBS All Access
FictionFictionJourneys into unfamiliar worlds, imagined futures, and altered states of mind.
PrevNextView All

While there aren’t enough particles in the vacuum of space to create a proper medium through which sound can travel, that doesn’t mean that you couldn’t scream into the endless void as you fell through it, tugged by the gravitational pull of the nearest planet. You’re a person, you’re falling, and you’re screaming because that’s natural, but the screaming won’t really help.

Advertisement

This is the premise we’ve been mulling over as part of our latest Concept Art Writing Prompt, our challenge to you to take a concept and turn it into something visually fascinating. Between shows like Star Trek: Discovery and films like Captain Marvel, falling from lower orbit down onto the surface of a planet is having a moment. Panic’s obviously the overwhelming thing one would feel as they came very close to actually crashing into a planet from the sky, but we’re curious about what sorts of things you think might go through your mind in the few minutes you had as you entered Earth’s (or whatever planet, truly) atmosphere and realized “Oh, shit. I should probably do something about this whole falling situation.”

Advertisement

Concept artists, want your work featured on io9 for a concept art writing prompt? Email us at tips@io9.com, with the subject line “Concept art writing prompt.”

G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro Drop to $199 on Amazon
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The Atlantic Ocean Hasn't Been This Hot in at Least 2,900 Years

The New Nest Thermostat Shaves $40 Off the Price But Also Ditches the Scroll Wheel

What Is UWB and Why Are Apple and Samsung Suddenly So Interested In It?

Ernest Cline Reveals That Ready Player Two Has the Same Damn Plot as Ready Player One